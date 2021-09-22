Video: Thomas Genon & JB Liautard Create Stunning Photographs in 'The Art of MTB 2'

I’ve been shooting photos for seven years now and behind-the-scenes videos are something I really enjoy doing and watching. In a world where social networks and Photoshop are taking over the internet, I think it’s essential to go back to basics and show something a bit more real. I like doing things in a DIY way and have as many things as possible done in the field. As mountain biking is an outdoor sport, weather conditions are also a key element. If there are clouds on the horizon, you don’t get the sunset, if the wind goes the wrong direction, the smoke doesn’t fill the frame. It sometimes takes such a big team to make just one photo happen. We had a lot of people helping us with this video: videographers, diggers, assistants, and friends, and it was amazing to have so much support. — Jb Liautard