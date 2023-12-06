Video: Thomas Genon Competes at Rampage for the Tenth Time - With a Broken Wrist

Not only did Tommy G have a solid top to bottom first run with a broken wrist, he went up again for a second run and added more tricks, improving his score from 76.83 to 77.41. That would be good enough for ninth place. He later found out that his wrist was broken.
|This was my 10th time competing at Red Bull Rampage and it didn't go as planned... but still I did the runs that I wanted, with a broken wrist.
I'd like to thanks again everyone that helped me to compete at this event, sponsors, diggers, riders, physios, etc. Thank you!—Thomas Genon
Short film by: Jules Langeard