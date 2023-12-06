Video: Thomas Genon Competes at Rampage for the Tenth Time - With a Broken Wrist

Dec 6, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


Not only did Tommy G have a solid top to bottom first run with a broken wrist, he went up again for a second run and added more tricks, improving his score from 76.83 to 77.41. That would be good enough for ninth place. He later found out that his wrist was broken.


bigquotesThis was my 10th time competing at Red Bull Rampage and it didn't go as planned... but still I did the runs that I wanted, with a broken wrist.

I'd like to thanks again everyone that helped me to compete at this event, sponsors, diggers, riders, physios, etc. Thank you!Thomas Genon

Short film by: Jules Langeard


photo

Tommy G going huge on his flat drop spin

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Thomas Genon Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,202 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
95686 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
45671 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
44491 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
42896 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
37193 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
35608 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
32677 views
Nerding Out: How Temperature Affects Your Suspension
27875 views

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 As If Rampage wasn't hard enough!! One handed Cliff jumping.... Mindblowned!! Tu es trop fou mon gars!!! T'as un mental d'acier.. Amazed how this Daredevils push the limits of what WE think is possible.. Bravo
  • 1 0
 Give that man a Klondike!
  • 1 0
 Whatta stud!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053921
Mobile Version of Website