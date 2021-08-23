Video: Thomas Genon, Paul Couderc & More Shred Vinny T's Local Trails

Aug 22, 2021
by STAGE  


For the second episode of the STAGE series, Vinny-T welcomes his friends to all the bike parks surrounding his home. One intense week of holidays dedicated to having fun on a bike!

Vinny-T shows us his secret trails featured on his famous onboard cam edits. We headed to a couple of bike parks such as Chatel, Bernex and Morgins. A couple rides up and down the mountains with the dirt bikes and you get a winning formula.

We decided to gather with some friends to ride. Pure and simple time all together like in the old days. We've made a video series, going to every rider's home spot over the summer.

Fun, fast and authentic this is a souvenir from our holidays.


maximerambaud

maximerambaud

maximerambaud

maximerambaud

instagram: @stage2potes

Posted In:
Videos Vincent Tupin Paul Couderc Thomas Genon


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
94957 views
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
76228 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
73994 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
73090 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
63474 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
57086 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
37873 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win An e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette
35602 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007011
Mobile Version of Website