Video: Thomas Genon, Paul Couderc & More Shred Vinny T's Local Trails

For the second episode of the STAGE series, Vinny-T welcomes his friends to all the bike parks surrounding his home. One intense week of holidays dedicated to having fun on a bike!Vinny-T shows us his secret trails featured on his famous onboard cam edits. We headed to a couple of bike parks such as Chatel, Bernex and Morgins. A couple rides up and down the mountains with the dirt bikes and you get a winning formula.We decided to gather with some friends to ride. Pure and simple time all together like in the old days. We've made a video series, going to every rider's home spot over the summer.Fun, fast and authentic this is a souvenir from our holidays.instagram: @stage2potes