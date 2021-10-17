Video: Thomas Genon's Red Bull Rampage POV

Oct 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesNo one spins like Tommy G! After a last-minute entry to Red Bull Rampage 2021, Thomas Genon puts down yet another steezy run on the hillsides of Utah. The Belgian powerhouse scored a 77, putting him in 7th place overall! Red Bull Bike


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Wow. 360, oppo 3, suicide nohander, flatspin 1 footer(?) + backflip = 7th? Amazing to think that 6 riders ranked higher must have somehow topped that!

