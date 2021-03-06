Video: Thomas Genon's Wild Winter Riding Mashup

In a winter without the possibility to travel much, Thomas Genon is lucky to have such an excellent selection of local spots just outside his house. Having to spend the winter riding these, does not seem to bad at all – “au contraire” as you would say down in the South of France. All caught in film and brought together by Tommy’s friend and videographer Abel Nury.
Thomas Genon:
|What started out with Abel filming me for fun turned into a huge amount of clips over a long winter at home. I guess you could say it was the two of us doing what we love.— Thomas Genon
Facebook: ThomasGenonMTB
Instagram: thomasgenon
YouTube: Thomas GenonAbel Nury:
Instagram: abelnury.png
YouTube: Abel NURY
10 Comments
Post a Comment