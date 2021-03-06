Video: Thomas Genon's Wild Winter Riding Mashup

In a winter without the possibility to travel much, Thomas Genon is lucky to have such an excellent selection of local spots just outside his house. Having to spend the winter riding these, does not seem to bad at all – “au contraire” as you would say down in the South of France. All caught in film and brought together by Tommy’s friend and videographer Abel Nury.

bigquotesWhat started out with Abel filming me for fun turned into a huge amount of clips over a long winter at home. I guess you could say it was the two of us doing what we love. Thomas Genon


Thomas Genon:

Facebook: ThomasGenonMTB
Instagram: thomasgenon
YouTube: Thomas Genon

Abel Nury:
Instagram: abelnury.png
YouTube: Abel NURY

10 Comments

  • 33 1
 This >> shitty mtb vlogs
  • 4 0
 It's better than the good vlogs too!
  • 5 0
 I want to see Genon on the podium at Rampage. Let's get it.
  • 4 0
 “Thomas Genon Wild” might be a good video series name...
  • 4 0
 That was a FANTASTIC edit. Great Vibes!
  • 2 0
 That was sweet. Awesome vibes. Makes me want to sesh some jumps with the crew.
  • 1 0
 We're fast, faster than you !
  • 1 0
 awesome edit, anyone know the tune?
  • 1 0
 We always need more Tommy G footage!
  • 1 0
 Rad clip

