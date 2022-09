We were back together this weekend for riding the Giros event. It was the 10th edition with a big enduro, a cool dual, some of the finest food & a quick party to end up the ride. What a time, what a ride.Video: Remi Cordier // photos: Pierre Henni // event: The GirosThanks to our partners:Focus: focus-bikes.com Mavic: mavic.com Michelin, TAG, Interflon, Vaude, Slicy, Smith, Ion