Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & Crew Send It In Southeast France

Aug 6, 2022
by Ride404  

As usual our lil' crew love to travel & share with you our adventures. There's always new tracks, new places, new cultures to explore. Today we're excited to be in our country to discover one of theses authentic regions.



We tried to ride the top of the Mont Ventoux but unfortunately had some snow at the top. So we enjoy a couple of snow trails, pretty good to takes things how they comes and keep smiling. Fews runs on with the new JAM felt good. Fresh day, fresh bikes, fresh trails, what a cool time to be happy.



Finally after fews cold days, sun came out and we went into a cool jump line with our SAM2. We really like to send it, when it comes so easy to make loops and loops and loops with these engine who open us some cool new horizons. Big day, big bikes, big jumps, big smiles, that's all!

One more cool trip in the book, on to the next.

Photo @rom_laurent
Video @la_baze @eldeweyshow
Riders @thomaslapeyrie @l_brudermtb @leo_jaegle
Support @marvingruget @gillourider @legravier84

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Thomas Lapeyrie


