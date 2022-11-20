Watch
Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & Max Chapuis Shred Snowy Trails
Nov 20, 2022
by
Ride404
We wanted up to a muddy ride with our new mudguards and been lucky with a snowy day. Feels so grateful for the riding condition with these light bikes, feels high. Winter's here, it will be cool to enjoy some snowy rides!
Cheers life
Posted In:
Videos
Score
Time
1
0
scottyb34
(53 mins ago)
so how are these guys keeping their feet warm?
[Reply]
1
0
Niclestreeteur
(28 mins ago)
and their hands....
[Reply]
