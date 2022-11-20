Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & Max Chapuis Shred Snowy Trails

Nov 20, 2022
by Ride404  

We wanted up to a muddy ride with our new mudguards and been lucky with a snowy day. Feels so grateful for the riding condition with these light bikes, feels high. Winter's here, it will be cool to enjoy some snowy rides!


Cheers life

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
97953 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
63004 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
59301 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
45168 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire
42725 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
41558 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
39471 views
[Updated with Official Response] Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale
39288 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 so how are these guys keeping their feet warm?
  • 1 0
 and their hands....





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008567
Mobile Version of Website