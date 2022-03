Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & the 404 Crew Take A Trip to Reunion Island

Words by: T-lap

UNREAL scenes in the 4 sides of the Island

The story of the video:

Our new toy

T-lap & Léo

«The 404.crew was looking to explore new horizons to some of the best riding places. La Reunion was our first trip out of "France", I mean, technically it's still France, but still far! We hope this trip will be the first of a long worldwide series!So, to celebrate our first year of existence as a team, we're proud to get this opportunity.It's a real pleasure to show you guys here our work and passion between ride and lifestyle.Being able to travel with the crew was such a big dream. Annnnd here it is, our first big trip together. These couple of days on the Island were memorable between high mountains, volcano, lava floor, deep forest and a little bit of beach and party to close the week. Like I said, a dream!"Nothing can beat good times shared with your friends, riding bikes, discovering new tracks and enjoying a different culture. 404 is rad, 404 is love"FOCUS JAM 150mm, new F.O.L.D systemMAVIC wheels DEEMAX 29Michelin WILD Enduro racing lineTAG Metals cockpit / saddleSlicy flower mudguardsMagura MT 7 Brakes| Ion jacketsThanks for watching and see you soon for another tripRider.404:Website: https://rider404.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rider.404 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rider404community YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1BKI7kTNUwv-TqW2p5mvzw Credits:photo @rom_laurentvideo @clement_fromont