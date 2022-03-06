Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & the 404 Crew Take A Trip to Reunion Island

Words by: T-lap
«The 404.crew was looking to explore new horizons to some of the best riding places. La Reunion was our first trip out of "France", I mean, technically it's still France, but still far! We hope this trip will be the first of a long worldwide series!
So, to celebrate our first year of existence as a team, we're proud to get this opportunity.
It's a real pleasure to show you guys here our work and passion between ride and lifestyle. UNREAL scenes in the 4 sides of the IslandThe story of the video:
Being able to travel with the crew was such a big dream. Annnnd here it is, our first big trip together. These couple of days on the Island were memorable between high mountains, volcano, lava floor, deep forest and a little bit of beach and party to close the week. Like I said, a dream!
"Nothing can beat good times shared with your friends, riding bikes, discovering new tracks and enjoying a different culture. 404 is rad, 404 is love" Our new toy
FOCUS JAM 150mm, new F.O.L.D system
MAVIC wheels DEEMAX 29
Michelin WILD Enduro racing line
TAG Metals cockpit / saddle
Slicy flower mudguards
Magura MT 7 BrakesT-lap & Léo
| Ion jackets
Thanks for watching and see you soon for another trip
Rider.404:
Website: https://rider404.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rider.404
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rider404community
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1BKI7kTNUwv-TqW2p5mvzw
Credits:
photo @rom_laurent
video @clement_fromont
