Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Celebrates 10 Years of Racing Enduro & Moving On

A lovely documentary from 2013 to 2023 that traces the life of one enduro racer among many others, who shared his passion for the ride. We all remember 2013, the first year Enduro came in a new era and became EWS. When you're lucky enough to take part, you've got to savor it!
Enduro racing is often about pushing back the limits, train hard, go as fast as possible in between the tapes but years of experience give way to playfulness. And yes, let's not forget to have fun, because that's the fundamental principle of this sport of MTB riding. Riding with friends, enjoying great tracks in incredible places, being out in nature, exchanging ideas with passionate people, that's what we're all looking for. (Podiums are just a bonus). But at the end, Enduro is all about sharing a great moment of sport in the nature. Sometimes everything falls apart, but in the end, the passion that drives us is so strong that we get right back up on our feet and keep going no matter what!
Over the past 10 years, after all the obstacles we've all encountered in our lives, it sometimes seems important to take a step back and realize that in difficult times, you can't do anything on your own. To realize that all those people who reach out to you are there when nothing goes right, and to give them a nice wink with these few images.
The 404.CREW is the perfect representation to all of this. The result of 10 years of competition, high level, sharing and help from many people. Something that federates and, let's be sure, will enable us to pass the baton to all those who deserve it. What's important in these images is to take the time to see things big again, like a child, and to keep dreaming. Everything can be transformed into something new, something good, something different, something better when you’re into the spirit of #RideTogether!
Adventures with the 404.CREW has always been some good times of sharing the joy of cycling
Enduro for us is all about shredding some cool trails keeping up and down the feeling of gravity
We've been such lucky enough the pasts 3 years thanks to Focus Bikes to ride around those fantastic places. Some great landscapes deserve to give a stop, breath, enjoy the views, capture the moment with your eyes and share it with your bests buddiesMEDIA COVERAGE
Hope you’ll enjoy theses pasts 10 years of riding into this 13 minute short film,
Cheers & See you on the trails,
Tlap