Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Celebrates 10 Years of Racing Enduro & Moving On

Adventures with the 404.CREW has always been some good times of sharing the joy of cycling

Enduro for us is all about shredding some cool trails keeping up and down the feeling of gravity

We've been such lucky enough the pasts 3 years thanks to Focus Bikes to ride around those fantastic places. Some great landscapes deserve to give a stop, breath, enjoy the views, capture the moment with your eyes and share it with your bests buddies

MEDIA COVERAGE



Production

Thomas Lapeyrie



Filmmaking

Creatur Productions



Editing

Jb Bazzarini

Clément Fromont



Logos

Matthieu Leclerc

Mathieu Dellabe



Footages

Mathieu Ruffray

Simon Valenti

Louis Para

Romain Laurent

Clément Fromont

JB Bazzarini

Léo Gruber

Jean Espert



Colors

Clément Fromont



Sounds

Seven Devils / Alex Gardic



Photos

Romain Laurent



Interviews

Rémy Absalon

Damien Oton

Alex Balaud

Jérôme Clémentz



Teams

2013-2014/ SCOTT

2015-2017/ SUNN

2018-2019/ ORBEA

2020/ ACC | TRIBE SPORT GROUP

2021-2023/ FOCUS BIKES | 404.CREW



404.CREW

Julie Schemel

Leo Jaegle

JB Bazzarini

T-lap



Appearance in the movie

Jeremy Arnould

Jérôme Conreaux

Marine Bertrand

Yoann Barelli

Kilian Bron

Isabeau Courdurier

Fabien Cousinié

Michel Gonnet

Eliott Trabac

Galy Théo

Paul Humbert

Florian Nicolaï

Alex Cure

Nico Quéré

Jamie Nicoll

Loris Vergier

Jordan Sarrou

Adrien Dailly

Francis

Kevin Meyer

Emilien Joly

Enzo Joly

Mick Galtero

Adrien Seimetz

Laurent Reviron

Kevin Mollard

Thibault Adema

Philippine Belon

Fabien Barel

Nicolas Vouilloz

ET le ptit’ Billy ;-)



A lovely documentary from 2013 to 2023 that traces the life of one enduro racer among many others, who shared his passion for the ride. We all remember 2013, the first year Enduro came in a new era and became EWS. When you're lucky enough to take part, you've got to savor it!Enduro racing is often about pushing back the limits, train hard, go as fast as possible in between the tapes but years of experience give way to playfulness. And yes, let's not forget to have fun, because that's the fundamental principle of this sport of MTB riding. Riding with friends, enjoying great tracks in incredible places, being out in nature, exchanging ideas with passionate people, that's what we're all looking for. (Podiums are just a bonus). But at the end, Enduro is all about sharing a great moment of sport in the nature. Sometimes everything falls apart, but in the end, the passion that drives us is so strong that we get right back up on our feet and keep going no matter what!Over the past 10 years, after all the obstacles we've all encountered in our lives, it sometimes seems important to take a step back and realize that in difficult times, you can't do anything on your own. To realize that all those people who reach out to you are there when nothing goes right, and to give them a nice wink with these few images.The 404.CREW is the perfect representation to all of this. The result of 10 years of competition, high level, sharing and help from many people. Something that federates and, let's be sure, will enable us to pass the baton to all those who deserve it. What's important in these images is to take the time to see things big again, like a child, and to keep dreaming. Everything can be transformed into something new, something good, something different, something better when you’re into the spirit of #RideTogether!Hope you’ll enjoy theses pasts 10 years of riding into this 13 minute short film,Cheers & See you on the trails,Tlap