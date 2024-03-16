Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Escapes Winter with a Spanish Road Trip

It was all about to escape winter and find cool spots to test out those cool tires. So we decided to ride 4 spots to have a first complete line up of what can be this actual VEE range.
Trippin' with the VEE TIRE crew
We all remember this cool stage called " La Cresta del Cuervo " from EWS Ainsa, year 2015! Ohhhh yes time flies but memories stays.
Exploring some famous landscape and enjoying the ride
This line from Tremp, called "Dragon Khan" is such a dangerous stuff, but so cool to do. In the same time you can mange your own speed and be full of adrenaline hahaaa
A happy team is always when a great time is shared
This track from Basque Country is a really official loop, called "Talaia Bidea", you can't have any better way here to enjoy a tourism day, riding a mixing flow and technical trails in front of the sea. Not bad at all!!
Fews words from the French distributor of VEE Tire :
« We're super-excited at the idea of working with Thomas, a real star of the French Enduro scene thanks to his exploits and numerous victories. At RIDE-NATION, our little up-and-coming company, it's an opportunity to draw on his know-how and aura, which is just enormous for boosting the visibility of our tires in France. Thomas will be at the heart of the evolution of our top-level range, as well as spreading his legendary good humor on the trails. Welcome T-LAP to the Ride-Nation family! Follow his adventures on www.ride-nation.fr. Get ready, 2024 is going to be loaded with hot projects. Hiyaa! Thomas Manfe »
Thanks VEE for this cool Spanish trip, can't wait for more riding with those fresh rubbers
