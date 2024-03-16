Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Escapes Winter with a Spanish Road Trip

Mar 16, 2024
by Thomas Lapeyrie  

It was all about to escape winter and find cool spots to test out those cool tires. So we decided to ride 4 spots to have a first complete line up of what can be this actual VEE range.


photo
photo

photo
photo
Trippin' with the VEE TIRE crew


We all remember this cool stage called " La Cresta del Cuervo " from EWS Ainsa, year 2015! Ohhhh yes time flies but memories stays.


photo
photo
photo
photo
Exploring some famous landscape and enjoying the ride

This line from Tremp, called "Dragon Khan" is such a dangerous stuff, but so cool to do. In the same time you can mange your own speed and be full of adrenaline hahaaa


photo
photo
photo
photo
A happy team is always when a great time is shared

This track from Basque Country is a really official loop, called "Talaia Bidea", you can't have any better way here to enjoy a tourism day, riding a mixing flow and technical trails in front of the sea. Not bad at all!!

Fews words from the French distributor of VEE Tire :

« We're super-excited at the idea of working with Thomas, a real star of the French Enduro scene thanks to his exploits and numerous victories. At RIDE-NATION, our little up-and-coming company, it's an opportunity to draw on his know-how and aura, which is just enormous for boosting the visibility of our tires in France. Thomas will be at the heart of the evolution of our top-level range, as well as spreading his legendary good humor on the trails. Welcome T-LAP to the Ride-Nation family! Follow his adventures on www.ride-nation.fr. Get ready, 2024 is going to be loaded with hot projects. Hiyaa! Thomas Manfe »


Thanks VEE for this cool Spanish trip, can't wait for more riding with those fresh rubbers

CONTENT | @axel.nbt | @clarence_marty | @crea.x | CREATION

Posted In:
Videos Thomas Lapeyrie


Author Info:
thomaslapeyrie avatar

Member since Jun 16, 2021
23 articles
Report
