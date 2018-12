It’s off-season, but it’s no time to rest. We never stop. That’s not our style. We come back home to familiar mountains, to the trails we’ve ridden a thousand times. We know where to let go of the brakes and what line to take. We know when to pedal...and when to just fly. Whatever we end up choosing, it means being in constant movement.Do you like to ride? Try the movement of flying.MENTIONS: @orbea @POC / @foxracingshox