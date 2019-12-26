Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Parts Ways With Orbea

All story have an end. This one came earlier than it was planned. It was an honor riding for Orbea and becoming the first Enduro French champion of the history in our sport with a Rallon. 2 years full of great learning times about this sport at the highest level, about my body & mind, all about the life.. See ya boyyzzz — Thomas Lapeyrie

Thomas Lapeyrie has announced he is leaving the Orbea enduro team after 2 years with the brand. Lapeyrie earned four top-ten EWS finishes in his time on the Orbea team and finished last year as the French National Enduro champion.Reading between the lines of his farewell it seems like Lapeyrie wanted to stay a bit longer with the Spanish brand but will now be on the hunt for a new team for 2020 and beyond.There's no clue as to where Lapeyrie will be headed to next but we'll update you when we hear more.