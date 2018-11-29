VIDEOS

Video: Thomas Vanderham & Rémi Gauvin Shred Norway in 'The Way to the North'

Nov 29, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region


It’s normal to get home from a trip and feel like you’ve left something on the table. Whether it’s a trail you skipped out on or an area you didn’t have time to see, the things you didn’t do can be as motivating as the things you did. Thomas Vanderham and Rémi Gauvin have both been to Norway before, but it’s one of those places that keeps drawing them back.

Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Much like a lot of Rémi’s travel, his first two trips to Norway were for both for racing. Back in 2013 and 2014, Rémi was racing downhill and competed at the World Championships in Hafjell. Thomas’ freeride background has put him in Norway twice before, but never in the world famous Nordfjord region, and never on his trail bike.

Travelling to compete is a rinse, wash, repeat cycle. The process broken down is: airport to hotel, hotel to event, and a few days later you’re flying home. This trip was a chance to see Norway in a different light, and after landing in Ålesund and boarding what would be the first of many ferries, the small town of Stranda seemed like the perfect place to start.

Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
The people along the way can be one of the most interesting parts of travelling. Located just up the road from our rooms in the Hjelle Hotel is the small town of Folven, home to Norwegian freeskier, Fred Syversen. Fred is a local legend who in 2008 unintentially set the world record for skiing off a 107m tall cliff, but today he coaches skiing on the glacier, operates an adventure sports campground, and is building out the Hjelledalen valley mountain bike trail infrastructure.

Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region

Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Our Scandinavian photographer, Mattias Fredriksson, likes to joke around but with an underlying sense of sincerity. Early on in our trip he forewarned, “It’s hard to go on a road trip in Norway and still make dinner deadlines. I tend to shoot a lot…cause the shooting is epic”. It was a constant theme of the trip but the fjord views near Sandane had us especially late for dinner. The trails were above treeline which left us exposed to the harsh wind and rain, but the combination of fast riding corners, natural features, and stunning backdrop were just simply too good to cut the ride short.

Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region

With another trip under their belt and trails under their tires, Norway remains an incredibly interesting place for Thomas and Rémi. Newly built mountain bike trails with a strong historic culture of moving through mountains leaves plenty of room for endless adventures in the Nordfjord.
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin in Norway s Nordfjord region

Presented by Rocky Mountain

A film by Scott Secco
Featuring: Thomas Vanderham and Rémi Gauvin
Produced by: Stephen Matthews
Post Production Sound by: Keith White Audio
Typography and Design by: Mike Taylor
Photography by: Mattias Fredriksson
Music: Pioneer by Ryan Taubert

9 Comments

  • + 11
 there really is Norway to describe such beauty
  • + 1
 You gotta go @maya-gamber, you can't afjord not to.
  • + 2
 “It’s hard to go on a road trip in Norway and still make dinner deadlines." Shooting with Mattias in Norway, I'm surprised the team even made it to breakfast the next day... ???? I've missed so many dinners shooting with that guy, it's been totally worth it every single time.

Awesome stuff, well done! ????
  • + 1
 These are my favourite kinds of pieces. And I agree with Remi's comment above, that bike videos are great because of the diversity of terrain. Also, I feel like Thomas has matured over the years, and become one of the riders I most like watching on film. Something about his style.
  • + 1
 Well I now wana go to Norway to ride. That place looks awesome. Such great views and unique scenery and the trails look prime too. Add it to list of places I can’t get the time off to go to while working a retail job haha.
  • + 1
 I live around these mountains and fjords, but it isn't until I see these pictures and videos I really understand how beautiful it is!
  • + 1
 What a stunner...amazing work guys. Norway has been at the top of my bucket list for several years, and this captures exactly why in a beautiful way.
  • + 3
 I wanna go!
  • + 3
 Exquisite.

