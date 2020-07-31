Video: Thomas Vanderham & Veronique Sandler Ride a Steep and Rugged Trail in Retallack, BC

British Columbia’s Kootenay mountains contain some of the world’s most unforgiving—and beautiful—terrain. The peaks, ridges and valleys of the region are remote, extensive and rugged, creating the opportunity for a backcountry experience like no other. Less than four miles as the crow flies from Retallack Lodge lies Antoine Basin, a heavily mined, yet seemingly untapped valley. Follow Thomas Vanderham and Veronique Sandler as they sample what Antoine Basin has to offer.



Everyone interprets a trail differently, and while there’s no wrong way, there are certainly some more impressive ways. Perspective on Velocity aims to unravel the mysteries of speed, line choice and reaction that are unique to the best mountain bikers in the world. Hop on board with an array of fast, smooth and stylish riders as they take on select trails throughout North America. — Freehub Magazine