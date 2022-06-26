Video: Thomas Vanderham & Wade Simmons Ride Germany's Newest Bike Park

We're excited to partner with Green Hill Bikepark and couldn't wait to go check it out. Germany’s newest bike park is located about 2.5 hours away from Frankfurt near the small city of Schmallenberg. With just weeks before the opening day, we just had to send Wade Simmons and Thomas Vanderham to guinea pig all the features, with Margus Riga tagging along to capture all the action.Built in partnership with Gravity Logic, the team that has helped build legendary trails around the world, we knew that we could expect world-class trails. As soon as we arrived, it was evident that the trail builders had moved a lot of dirt over the past year to get the park ready for opening day — July 1, 2022.We landed, jet-lagged but excited to get out on the bike. After a couple shots of espresso with the incredible people behind this project, Felix Saller, Christin Hellermann and more, it was time to get the bikes ready. We met up with our friends Florian Kanietzko and Julia Schäfer and started exploring!We had a blast. Everyone in the area welcomed us with open arms and helped create a truly memorable experience. The Schmallenberg area is a stellar place to visit. There were bikes, jumps, beers, food, friends and even a surprise beer-wagon ride — good times!