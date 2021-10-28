Video: Thomas Vanderham & Wade Simmons Ride Rocky Mountain's New eMTBs

A family camping trip offered the perfect opportunity for Wade Simmons and Thomas Vanderham to test out their new Powerplays. Wade went the distance, exploring the rugged Rocky Mountain alpine on his Instinct Powerplay, while Thomas pushed his Altitude Powerplay to warp speed, hammering corners and sending every double that laid in front of him. All while saving time to hit the links, search for some trout, and get some quality family time in.
Presented by Rocky Mountain
|I've been a believer in our Powerplay bikes from the beginning, and my mind is still racing with all the possibilities they can bring when out on the trail. Our latest version has immense power, massive battery capacity, and has inspired me to ride further and push harder in challenging terrain. I love that the battery is removable and that the Jumbotron top tube displays all the info you’d need and more. Bring on the next generation – and the next ride!—Wade Simmons
Featuring: Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham Direct / DP / Edit: David Peacock
Produced by: David Peacock, Stephen Matthews
Cinematography: David Peacock, Liam Mullany
Motion Graphics: Imperial Post
Motion Designers: Blair Richmond
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production sound: Keith White Audio
Photography: Margus Riga
