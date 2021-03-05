Video: Thomas Vanderham Hits Wild Lines on BC Flow Trails in 'Blasting Blues'

Words: OneUp
Espresso and John Deere are two of North Vancouver's most popular trails. But these blue flow lines are far from its gnarliest. So it was surprising when North Shore local and freeride legend Thomas Vanderham said they were two of his favourites. Surprising until you see Thomas' lines and realize that, while he's on the same trail, his riding is on another planet.
Video and Photos by Peter Wojnar
|Espresso and John Deer are two of my favourite North Shore trails. I love these two because they can be enjoyed by such a wide spectrum of mountain bikers. Young or old, beginner or expert, trails like this should allow you to have fun and challenge yourself as much as you want.—Thomas Vanderham
WORK LESS RIDE MORE
11 Comments
Do we know what hubs he's using ?
The stock C90 comes with DT350. If you grease them well, they are nearly silent. But that wears off during the season and when it gets warmer.
Post a Comment