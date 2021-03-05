Video: Thomas Vanderham Hits Wild Lines on BC Flow Trails in 'Blasting Blues'

Mar 5, 2021
by OneUp Components  

Words: OneUp


Espresso and John Deere are two of North Vancouver's most popular trails. But these blue flow lines are far from its gnarliest. So it was surprising when North Shore local and freeride legend Thomas Vanderham said they were two of his favourites. Surprising until you see Thomas' lines and realize that, while he's on the same trail, his riding is on another planet.


OneUp

OneUp
OneUp

OneUp
OneUp

Video and Photos by Peter Wojnar


bigquotesEspresso and John Deer are two of my favourite North Shore trails. I love these two because they can be enjoyed by such a wide spectrum of mountain bikers. Young or old, beginner or expert, trails like this should allow you to have fun and challenge yourself as much as you want.Thomas Vanderham


WORK LESS RIDE MORE


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Oneup Thomas Vanderham


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
118386 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
53110 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
52937 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
51888 views
Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs
50567 views
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
47581 views
Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More
46749 views
First Look: Saracen Goes Direct & Launches 5 Brand New Bikes
45343 views

11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Might be one of my all time favorite edits right there. I LOVE this new silent hub trend, the sound of tires on dirt is way better than noisy hubs. First saw it with Mark Matthews and now I'm sold on silent hubs for my next bike!
  • 1 0
 Love this one as well. Could watch him for hours. So good !
Do we know what hubs he's using ?
The stock C90 comes with DT350. If you grease them well, they are nearly silent. But that wears off during the season and when it gets warmer.
  • 1 0
 I've always enjoyed how the expert/pro riders see all these lines that mortals don't. Manualling down the rock ROLL on Expresso is crazy!!! And a few of those jumps to the berms on the side of the trail makes more sense at pro speeds than landing flat, well past the human landing.
  • 2 0
 Serious question: Is the sound put in afterwards in these edits? Because I am 100% sure I could ride like these guys if my bike would sound like this on the trails...
  • 3 0
 Such a smooth rider. Love watching Vanderham.
  • 2 1
 So sick...side question, is it possible to run the EDC tool in your stem and run a K-edge Garmin mount?
  • 2 0
 I think his wheels were off the ground more than they were on it.
  • 2 0
 First rock roll to flat lol, bike killer. Sick edit
  • 2 0
 I love edits like this, no music, no hub, just tires/dirt being shredded.
  • 1 0
 Would love a bike that quiet, just impossible.
  • 1 0
 Smooth as butter as usual Mr.Vanderham!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008009
Mobile Version of Website