Video: Thomas Vanderham, Iago Garay, & Kim Hardin Explore Stunning Colorado in 'High Rollers'

The singletrack options in and around Crested Butte, CO are endless. The "low" elevation (7,800 ft above sea level) trails surrounding nearby Gunnison feature smooth desert boulders, playful lines, and countless options while the high alpine trails a bit north top out at over 12,000 ft. In between are aspen covered forests that serve up the type of riding you dream about. As free-range cows graze in the alpine fields, their cowbells can be heard clanging in the distance, invoking a scene straight out of Switzerland. But this is the wild west, and our crew of riders, Thomas Vanderham, Iago Garay, and Kim Hardin, set out to explore the stunning landscape of America's highest state. What they found were lung-busting climbs deep into the alpine, aspen forests ablaze with colors, high-speed singletrack with endless natural flow, and a town full of locals that live to ride.
You know that scene in Return of the Jedi where they are on speeder bikes through the Ewok forest? Same but different.
The colors were popping as we made our way out Star Pass.
Alexandra EricksonEdit:
Tyler Malay
Special thanks to Crested Butte and Meyvn Creative
