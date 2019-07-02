Video: Thomas Vanderham, Iago Garay, & Kim Hardin Explore Stunning Colorado in 'High Rollers'

Thomas Vanderham and Kim Hardin travel easy with their Dakine Bike and Split Roller bags. Thomas and Kim build up their bikes in the garage.

Iago Garay and Kim Hardin roll through the desert terrain of Hartman Rocks outside of Gunnison.

Kim gets her swerve on. Iago finds a different line.

Iago make me lose my mind, up in here, up in here....

The next morning dawned early with a bit of fresh rain, making for ideal conditions and moody views.

Snacks come out of packs when its time to relax. Iago Garay getting jiggy with it.

Kim and Thomas speed by another epic vista. Kim plays it cool with Thomas hot on her heels.

The crew searches for new adventures around every bend.

Heading out to Doctor Park for some high speed glory. Thomas is all smiles knowing what comes next.

Thomas prefers speeding on one wheel.

The colors were popping as we made our way out Star Pass.

Alpine bliss in Crested Butte.

What goes up... ...must come down.

To the victors go the spoils.

Vanderham is as Vanderham does.

Warn the town, the beast is loose. Thomas keeps it pinned at the end of another long day.

The singletrack options in and around Crested Butte, CO are endless. The "low" elevation (7,800 ft above sea level) trails surrounding nearby Gunnison feature smooth desert boulders, playful lines, and countless options while the high alpine trails a bit north top out at over 12,000 ft. In between are aspen covered forests that serve up the type of riding you dream about. As free-range cows graze in the alpine fields, their cowbells can be heard clanging in the distance, invoking a scene straight out of Switzerland. But this is the wild west, and our crew of riders, Thomas Vanderham, Iago Garay, and Kim Hardin, set out to explore the stunning landscape of America's highest state. What they found were lung-busting climbs deep into the alpine, aspen forests ablaze with colors, high-speed singletrack with endless natural flow, and a town full of locals that live to ride.