Video: Thomas Vanderham in 'Slayer Raw' Episode 3

When we set out to make the Slayer Raw series, our goal was to show the bike being pushed hard by our athletes. Starting with Carson Storch in Utah and following up with Rémi Gauvin on Vancouver Island, the "Slayer Raw" series wraps up with freeride legend, Thomas Vanderham in Kamloops, BC.
Over the years, Thomas has filmed numerous riding segments across BC’s interior. Whether it's the endless singletrack, massive hits, or just the contrast from his home trails on Vancouver's North Shore, Thomas has always loved filming around Kamloops. When we set out to pick the location for his section in Oscillation
, he wanted a place he could really push the limits of the bike. Thomas is known for his fluidity and seemingly-effortless style, but you know he's putting the bike through its paces.Presented by Rocky MountainDirected by: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio
Still photography: Margus Riga
Thanks: Ron Penney, Landmark Trail Works, Carlos ZuminoEpisode 1 - Carson StorchEpisode 2 - Rémi Gauvin
