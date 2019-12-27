Video: Thomas Vanderham in 'Slayer Raw' Episode 3

Dec 27, 2019
by Rocky Mountain  

When we set out to make the Slayer Raw series, our goal was to show the bike being pushed hard by our athletes. Starting with Carson Storch in Utah and following up with Rémi Gauvin on Vancouver Island, the "Slayer Raw" series wraps up with freeride legend, Thomas Vanderham in Kamloops, BC.

Over the years, Thomas has filmed numerous riding segments across BC’s interior. Whether it's the endless singletrack, massive hits, or just the contrast from his home trails on Vancouver's North Shore, Thomas has always loved filming around Kamloops. When we set out to pick the location for his section in Oscillation, he wanted a place he could really push the limits of the bike. Thomas is known for his fluidity and seemingly-effortless style, but you know he's putting the bike through its paces.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.

Thomas Vanderham rides the 2020 Slayer in Kamloops B.C.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham rides the 2020 Slayer in Kamloops B.C.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.

BTS of Oscillation.
BTS of Oscillation.

Thomas Vanderham riders the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham riders the Slayer in Kamloops.
Thomas Vanderham riders the Slayer in Kamloops.

Thomas Vanderham rides the 2020 Slayer in Kamloops B.C.

Thomas Vanderham rides the Slayer in Kamloops.

Thomas Vanderham riders the Slayer in Kamloops.

BTS of Oscillation.

Presented by Rocky Mountain

Directed by: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio
Still photography: Margus Riga
Thanks: Ron Penney, Landmark Trail Works, Carlos Zumino

Episode 1 - Carson Storch
Episode 2 - Rémi Gauvin

Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Thomas Vanderham


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
206179 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
67559 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
53387 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
48606 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
48161 views
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
47825 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
44419 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
44278 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Excellent video! Thank you
  • 2 0
 oh this is good.
  • 3 2
 Look at him just baby those fragile little chain stays.
  • 2 3
 Disclaimer: No frames were broken in the making of this video.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016138
Mobile Version of Website