Words: Whyte Bikes

Daryl's seen riding a 529 hardtail

It might be a British thing, but when winter hits many of us grab our trusty front suspended machines and head to the trails for a more simplistic kind of riding fun. What's the appeal? Less cleanup, less to go wrong, and a means to inject new thrills into the trails to keep you motivated through the winter months. Ultimately, they are just plain fun, as Daryl Brown demonstrates.