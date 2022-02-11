close
Video: Rapid Riding & Big Crashes from the Thredbo Cannonball DH Practice

Feb 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThredbo Cannonball downhill practice and seeding RAW. Day 1 at Cannonball festival was a belter! People were doing front flips where they shouldn't be doing front flips, and the Groms were charging.

MVP goes to Tom Lewis for sacking up and holding er wide, closely followed by Gribble (Shaved sunglass head Guy). Thanks Staggsy for the slowmo clip!

Stay tuned for Flow motion cup, and pump track racing tomorrow! Jack Moir


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jack Moir DH Racing


