Video: Rapid Riding & Big Crashes from the Thredbo Cannonball DH Practice

Thredbo Cannonball downhill practice and seeding RAW. Day 1 at Cannonball festival was a belter! People were doing front flips where they shouldn't be doing front flips, and the Groms were charging.



MVP goes to Tom Lewis for sacking up and holding er wide, closely followed by Gribble (Shaved sunglass head Guy). Thanks Staggsy for the slowmo clip!



Stay tuned for Flow motion cup, and pump track racing tomorrow! — Jack Moir