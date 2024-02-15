Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Thredbo DH National Course Preview with Kye A'Hern & Tegan Cruz
Feb 15, 2024
by
UR Team
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
1 Comments
Join for a lap down Thredbo's DH course with Kye A'Hern and new teammate Tegan Cruz for this week's national and Cannonball Festival. The track is flat out as always and rough as it gets!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Kye Ahern
Tegan Cruz
Author Info:
urteam
Member since Mar 10, 2010
268 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
dave119
(16 mins ago)
Amazing how they charge so easily through the techy bits in the trees. They are very difficult. I rode that Cannonball run in mid Jan. Looks like some trail fairy diversions in place and a bit of dirt spread over some of the rockier bits.
[Reply]
