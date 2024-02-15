Video: Thredbo DH National Course Preview with Kye A'Hern & Tegan Cruz

Feb 15, 2024
by UR Team  



Join for a lap down Thredbo's DH course with Kye A'Hern and new teammate Tegan Cruz for this week's national and Cannonball Festival. The track is flat out as always and rough as it gets!



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Kye Ahern Tegan Cruz


Author Info:
urteam avatar

Member since Mar 10, 2010
268 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
48088 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
38160 views
Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
32128 views
Video: Talus Turk Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone
31278 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
29512 views
Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays
27496 views
Super G Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024
25023 views
Results: Darkfest 2024
23169 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Amazing how they charge so easily through the techy bits in the trees. They are very difficult. I rode that Cannonball run in mid Jan. Looks like some trail fairy diversions in place and a bit of dirt spread over some of the rockier bits.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024321
Mobile Version of Website