Video: Three Years of Racing in Andorra with Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace & Kye A'Hern
Jun 21, 2020
Ed Spratt
We've had a blast in Andorra the last 3 years... Hoping for more of this soon with the team!
Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Kye A'Hern in Andorra action from 2017, 2018 and 2019.
—
Canyon
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Canyon
Kye Ahern
Mark Wallace
Troy Brosnan
DH Racing
World Cup DH
