Video: Three Years of Racing in Andorra with Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace & Kye A'Hern

Jun 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe've had a blast in Andorra the last 3 years... Hoping for more of this soon with the team!

Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Kye A'Hern in Andorra action from 2017, 2018 and 2019. Canyon


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Canyon Kye Ahern Mark Wallace Troy Brosnan DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
85278 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
59245 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
41077 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
36282 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
32358 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
31468 views
Everesting the North Shore - No Chamois, No Gloves, No Worries
30935 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
29368 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007652
Mobile Version of Website