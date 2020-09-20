Pinkbike.com
Video: Thrills & Spills - EWS Pietra Ligure Finals RAW
Sep 20, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
There was no shortage of spicy moves at EWS Pietra Ligure. Check out all the race action from key sections on course.
Video by
Film Smith Media
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Raw Video
Enduro
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Pietra Ligure 2020
djyosh
(3 mins ago)
That chicane rock section was nuts!
[Reply]
