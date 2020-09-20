Video: Thrills & Spills - EWS Pietra Ligure Finals RAW

Sep 20, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

There was no shortage of spicy moves at EWS Pietra Ligure. Check out all the race action from key sections on course.

Video by Film Smith Media





1 Comment

  • 2 0
 That chicane rock section was nuts!

