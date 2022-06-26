Video: Throwing Down in the Desert with the 'In The Hills Gang'

Words by TireFire
Schools out, and that means the In The Hills Gang is back in the desert absolutely throwing down. In The Hills might be the raddest crew in mountain biking at the moment, and if you have ever been around them you know they are the nicest, most stoked, and biggest crew on the block. Because of this, the TireFire
crew wants to introduce our Burnout Pant
, which comes in black and a special ITHG Signature
. A portion of profit from the collab pant goes directly into the crews pocket to help fund their Heathen Tour.
Having been friends with the Durango based crew for a while, we at TireFire decided to give them a little kickstart for the roadtrip they are embarking on this summer. Desert, forest, dirt jumps and skateparks, expect it all in some upcoming videos. Big Ship Media House
handled all the photos and video, and the whole crew hit their desert stomping grounds to test the pants and have a good time before the Summer of Heathens Tour. Spoiler alert: they absolutely throw down.
