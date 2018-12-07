Pinkbike.com
Video: Throwing Flips on a First Trip to Utah
Dec 7, 2018
by
Marc Diekmann
We figured we experience some riding out there ourselves after watching Red Bull Rampage.
Insane fun on the terrifying terrain!]
Inverting it out at the old Rampage Site!
Digging is Part of the game out there!
Marc's Rose Bikes Soul Fire DH Whip!
All Film and Photo Credit goes to Nic Hilton.
