VIDEOS

Video: Throwing Flips on a First Trip to Utah

Dec 7, 2018
by Marc Diekmann  

We figured we experience some riding out there ourselves after watching Red Bull Rampage.

Endless fun out there Captured by Nic Hilton
Insane fun on the terrifying terrain!]

Invert at the Old Rampage Site
Inverting it out at the old Rampage Site!
Digging is part of the game Captured by Nic Hilton
Digging is Part of the game out there!

Marc s Rose Bikes Soul Fire DH Whip Captured by Nic Hilton
Marc's Rose Bikes Soul Fire DH Whip!

All Film and Photo Credit goes to Nic Hilton.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
79988 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
73243 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
70846 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
60051 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
56121 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54587 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
50176 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
50170 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025496
Mobile Version of Website