Video: Throwing Tricks in British Columbia on A Variety of Bikes

A Basils Video Pt.3 - Liam Baylis // A mountain bike videoThis video showcases a variety of riding on a variety of different bikes across the BC scene.I love riding all the different bikes and wanted to showcase that the best I could. The clips naturally compiled themselves and came together throughout the year, and I'm stoked on the result. Editing videos has been a learning curve, but it's been so fun to learn with these types of videos. Enjoy!I can't thank my friends enough for filming and I can't wait to capture more bike riding in the future.Thank you Chromag Bikes for the support.Music: Hell on Earth Pt.2 - Westside Gunn / Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia)