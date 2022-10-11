Video: Tim Howell Attempts the UK's First MTB BASE Jump

Free ride and dirt jumps were probably the first extreme sports that I started and it’s probably a good thing that I didn’t take the same mentality as free ride for BASE jumping - not thinking too much about risk and just send it, just go for it. For me, BASE jumping has to be a lot more calculated because the risks are higher but it’s so good after all these years to be able to combine those two sports that I’ve been really passionate about in the past, yeah it’s good to get back on the bike.



I think everyone has their own levels of risk, what they’re willing to risk in terms of overall reward and you shouldn’t necessarily judge other people on what they’re willing to risk because maybe you don’t know their ability or their skillset, but for me, every time that I do I stunt, I want to pull it off with a huge margin for error. I don’t want to get by by the skin of my teeth, I want to get it done and think "yep, that all went really smoothly” and there was tonnes of margin for me if something did happen. And that's where training and experience and my 10 years of BASE jumping really comes into play. I mean, I don’t foresee myself stopping any time soon, and the only way I’m going to be doing that is by making the right decisions and not making stupid mistakes, keeping in check and not injuring myself. Everything I do and all the jumps I do I’m going to take the utmost care to make sure I can pull it off.



If the jump doesn’t feel right, whether it's to do with condition or the height of the jump, or the landing or the wind, or just somethings not right then I’m more than capable of walking away, you know. It’s worth waiting for another day, the cliffs are still there, and there’s been plenty of times… the top of the Matterhorn for example, the winds were out of my limit, I said no and I walked back down. So sometimes, 10 hours of climbing and you get to the exit point, it’s not good enough and you walk back down.



If I’m too scared or too nervous, if my hearts beating 100 miles an hour, that tells me I’m not ready, my minds not in the right place, so I’ll take a step back, take a breather and try and figure out why my mind isn’t in the right place, why I’m nervous or scared and rationalise those thoughts. At the exit point, I’ve done my gear checks, I’ve gone through all the measurements, I know everything’s right and I know I’ve got the ability to do it, so I’m pretty chilled, I’m pretty calm and I want it to be well within my ability and when I’m ready I’m ready. — Tim Howell