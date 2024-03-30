Video: Timeless Style with Brendan Howey & Jesse Munden in ‘Dyad’ at Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks is easily one of my favourite places to ride every year. So, when this opportunity came up I was stoked. Filming with another rider has been a lot of fun, it definitely adds a new dynamic to a project. It was my first time riding with Jesse and it was nothing but good times. He always has a sense of humour, a good attitude and is a natural talent on the bike. It was a blast and I look forward to more laps at Sun Peaks this year. — Brendan Howey