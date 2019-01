Timmy Eaton making the most out of the early Canberra Summer while training in preparation for Derby EWS coming up in early 2019. Coming off his consistent riding at Cannonball Festival in December, I headed down to hang out and capture some of his finest riding on the local trails over the weekend leading into Christmas. After being set back by evening clouds and arvo storms, we smashed out most of the video on the final day, and it produced the best conditions.