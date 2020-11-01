Video: Timo Pritzel Hits the Trails of Innsbruck on his eMTB

Nov 1, 2020
by Timo Pritzel  


We all know the feeling of being stuck in the hamster wheel and staring at the phone... we are not in balance and get triggert easily and think we dont have time to see the nature or do something good for ourself... instead we often stare at the phone even longer and waste our quality time... .
So do not use the excuse of the not having time... just cut something of the 2-3 hours "mostly waste" daily people have these days from their Phone & Screen !
Specially in these times we are living in where many people have stress and difficulties with new Situations in the world happening. ...
You dont need an E- Bike to do that but it sure helps when you dont have much time after a long day of working but would love to see the sunset on top of the mountain.

Good times filming around Innsbruck with long time BMX Buddy.
Video: 20zollmedia.com / Hans Friedrich

Pic Hans Friedrich 20zollmedia.com

Pic Hans Friedrich 20zollmedia.com

Pic Hans Friedrich 20zollmedia.com

Pic Hans Friedrich 20zollmedia.com

Pic Hans Friedrich 20zollmedia.com


Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
89493 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
76866 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
58811 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
58499 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
57463 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
54706 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
45654 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
34152 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Eeezy does it Timo!... Yeah Noice!
  • 2 0
 Timo yours classic table top looks good also in Emtb
  • 2 0
 Timo is such a legend - great to see him riding in an edit again!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011913
Mobile Version of Website