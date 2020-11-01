Video: Timo Pritzel Hits the Trails of Innsbruck on his eMTB

We all know the feeling of being stuck in the hamster wheel and staring at the phone... we are not in balance and get triggert easily and think we dont have time to see the nature or do something good for ourself... instead we often stare at the phone even longer and waste our quality time... .So do not use the excuse of the not having time... just cut something of the 2-3 hours "mostly waste" daily people have these days from their Phone & Screen !Specially in these times we are living in where many people have stress and difficulties with new Situations in the world happening. ...You dont need an E- Bike to do that but it sure helps when you dont have much time after a long day of working but would love to see the sunset on top of the mountain.Good times filming around Innsbruck with long time BMX Buddy.Video: 20zollmedia.com / Hans Friedrich