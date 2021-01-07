Video: Timo Pritzel Shreds the Sour Bicycles Full Suspension Prototype

After taking the leap of faith and starting the business, we had the incredible pleasure to win over Timo as a team rider. Working with him is tremendous support for us and always great. Timo has been a household name in the BMX and mountain biking scene for over 30 years now and with his experience and with his fellow team riders Sebastian Ott and Quinda Verheul we are looking into a bright future with a lot of new and exciting projects. Timo, thank you so much for your faith in our work, the loyalty, and your endless trust. We are definitely looking forward to many more exciting projects and to a lot of fun! — Sour