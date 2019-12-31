Video: Tippie's Top 10 Wildest & Wackiest From the Past Decade

Dec 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Raceface - The Chute

by connormacleodvideo
Views: 58,566    Faves: 795    Comments: 33


Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons are showcased in one of the best dual sport videos I have seen in a long time as they take on Cypress mountain on the boards and their bikes.




Tip in the dark

by Margus
Views: 80,376    Faves: 917    Comments: 58


It's Halloween, you're riding all alone at night and the woods are a spooky place. Then you run into this guy!




Huge Tippie Crash

by goldsie
Views: 111,139    Faves: 254    Comments: 11


Tippie is as tough as he is loud!! Here's a line only he and Wade Simmons have ever attempted and made. Tippie revisited it at Crankworx, shooting with Ale di Lullo for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge and things didn't go as planned.




Downhill Fiesta - Sea Otter 2014

by connormacleodvideo
Views: 58,628    Faves: 262    Comments: 19


The final event of the 2014 Sea Otter Classic goes down in the record books as a Fiesta! Check out the video for all the action. Hosted by Brett Tippie. Video by Connor Macleod, Jamie Ledson, and Jasper Wesselman.




Generations

by solosproductions
Views: 21,129    Faves: 154    Comments: 5


Farwell Canyon was first featured in the late 90's freeride movie Kranked 2 and still stands up today as a mecca of big mountain riding.




Gravel Pit Pillows - Aggy and the Tippie Brothers.

by Silviafilms
Views: 162,457    Faves: 2,147    Comments: 87


Old school meets new school Kamloops BC bad asses. Brett Tippie goes back to his 80's roots bringing along his brother Jake and Graham Agassiz for the ride. Unpredictable and fun is putting it mildly.




MTB:Mars The Shredplanet

by connormacleodvideo
Views: 75,867    Faves: 628    Comments: 62


Galactic mayhem ensues as Tippie and Simmons drop into Martian territory for a red dust crusted space session.



JUST THE RIP

by moodgedog
Views: 14,074    Faves: 28    Comments: 4



Freeride legends and monster aficionados Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons get more than they bargain for when heading out for a casual ride on a spooky evening in North Vancouver. Bear spray isn't going to help this one.




Dirt Diaries 2019 - Men in Bikes - Brett Tippie

by FASTFOKUS
Views: 9,776    Faves: 65    Comments: 7



First place in the 2019 Crankworx Dirt Diaries.




Blast from Kamloops Past

by solosproductions
Views: 52,083    Faves: 246    Comments: 18


Join Brett Tippie as he takes James Doerfling and Garett Buehler on a trip down memory lane in Kamloops, BC.

Posted In:
Videos Brett Tippie


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
65257 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
63757 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
52771 views
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
44175 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
41221 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?
38850 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes
30590 views
Ed Masters Hints He's Moving on From Pivot for 2020
28551 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012825
Mobile Version of Website