Video: Tippie's Top 10 Wildest & Wackiest From the Past Decade

Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons are showcased in one of the best dual sport videos I have seen in a long time as they take on Cypress mountain on the boards and their bikes.It's Halloween, you're riding all alone at night and the woods are a spooky place. Then you run into this guy!Tippie is as tough as he is loud!! Here's a line only he and Wade Simmons have ever attempted and made. Tippie revisited it at Crankworx, shooting with Ale di Lullo for the Deep Summer Photo Challenge and things didn't go as planned.The final event of the 2014 Sea Otter Classic goes down in the record books as a Fiesta! Check out the video for all the action. Hosted by Brett Tippie. Video by Connor Macleod, Jamie Ledson, and Jasper Wesselman.Farwell Canyon was first featured in the late 90's freeride movie Kranked 2 and still stands up today as a mecca of big mountain riding.Old school meets new school Kamloops BC bad asses. Brett Tippie goes back to his 80's roots bringing along his brother Jake and Graham Agassiz for the ride. Unpredictable and fun is putting it mildly.Galactic mayhem ensues as Tippie and Simmons drop into Martian territory for a red dust crusted space session.Freeride legends and monster aficionados Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons get more than they bargain for when heading out for a casual ride on a spooky evening in North Vancouver. Bear spray isn't going to help this one.First place in the 2019 Crankworx Dirt Diaries.Join Brett Tippie as he takes James Doerfling and Garett Buehler on a trip down memory lane in Kamloops, BC.