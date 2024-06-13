Video: Tips For Riding Wet, Slippery, Steep Trails with Remy Metailler

It's June already, but the conditions reminded me of the winter. At this time of the year, I was not planning to wear all GoreTex equipment, but when you film with a busy dad, you don't choose the day...Jack has been my neighbour for a few years now, and he is a very strong cyclist who picked up Mountain Biking pretty recently. He progresses quick, and it's fun to help him with a few tips to allow him to unlock new difficult sections or new skills.Watch Jack and I puzzle one of Squamish's Double Black trail that was raced during the recent Enduro.Video and photos by @alexchapellier