Video: Tips For Riding Wet, Slippery, Steep Trails with Remy Metailler

Jun 14, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  

It's June already, but the conditions reminded me of the winter. At this time of the year, I was not planning to wear all GoreTex equipment, but when you film with a busy dad, you don't choose the day...

Jack has been my neighbour for a few years now, and he is a very strong cyclist who picked up Mountain Biking pretty recently. He progresses quick, and it's fun to help him with a few tips to allow him to unlock new difficult sections or new skills.

Watch Jack and I puzzle one of Squamish's Double Black trail that was raced during the recent Enduro.

Video and photos by @alexchapellier

Remy Metailler


Author Info:
Member since Feb 25, 2009
194 articles
2 Comments
  • 2 0
 *Included paid promotion... (most influencers are too busy shilling they forget the laws that are supposed to protect us - the product from said people.
  • 1 0
 *Included paid promotion...







