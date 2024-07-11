Video: Tips To Make Hot Weather Riding & Conditions Not Suck

Powered by Outside

Jul 11, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Matt Beer joins for this week's episode and we discuss how riders deal with last second changes when the conditions decide to throw a curve ball race morning. We also talk about bike setup tips for hot, dry weather and how to stay cool during summer riding adventures. Mike Kazimer then takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he covers the updates to the Trek Top Fuel before we talk about Christina's scary encounter with another rider for Recreational Wrecks.

0:18 - Race Adaptations
5:00 - Hot, Dry Weather Setup Tips
9:33 - 2 Min of Tech
12:05 - Recreational Wrecks

Do you have any tips to staying cool and safe during the hot, summer rides?

What are your favorite riding conditions?







27 Comments
  • 8 0
 Can’t beat winter in places you can ride year round. Once you get comfortable with lower temps, you can ride all day and there seems to be way less people out. Heat above 85 seems to really zap my energy.
  • 7 0
 It’s 115 in Phoenix. So. There’s that.
  • 2 0
 yeah our summer riding season is brutal, todays weather - 5:28Am - Sunrise - 86 degrees 6AM 87- 7AM 90 .. 10AM 100 5pm 112 7:41pm Sunset 105 degrees....
  • 1 0
 I saw that!!! No thank you. I appreciate that yall are strong AF and can make it work, but ow.
  • 1 0
 @devinkalt: Do you still get rides in? Is it like a morning ride at 5am then siesta all day?
  • 7 0
 Hot days = dawn patrol rides.
  • 6 0
 Best way to beat the heat is morning rides. Trails are quiet as a bonus.
  • 3 0
 Ironically they're not quiet at all in Boise when its early. Everyone gets out at the same time so they actually pretty busy.
  • 1 0
 I find the spidey webs to be the hardest part about morning rides
  • 4 0
 Get out super early. That is really the only advice that works if you're in an area hitting over 100 degrees.
  • 5 0
 Move to the UK.
  • 6 5
 If the trails accept riding (no wet riding on the front range) I ride when I have time to do so. If you're going to be picky about "too hot", "too cold", "too windy", etc, you're on the fast track to an e-bike.
  • 5 0
 So being “picky” about weather is not acceptable to you. But, being picky about what other people ride is fine. Got it.
  • 1 0
 agreed. harden tf up, stop moaning about the heat or the rain.
  • 3 0
 When your drivetrain sounds like a nest of baby mice it's time for some lube.
  • 1 0
 THIS!!!
  • 4 0
 Sunny day or two after a rain is dreamland.
  • 3 0
 No danger of this in Scotland, it’s perpetual winter here on the west coast.
  • 2 0
 Perfect riding weather for me is 1. you can wear pants and not die from swamp ass 2. It starts off cold but once start moving its perfect.
  • 1 0
 As they say, be bold start cold!
  • 5 2
 EBike doesn't care about the heat...sweat less on those super hot days!
  • 1 0
 SOFT
  • 3 0
 Not required here in Scotland. Its mid July and 12 degrees C
  • 1 0
 I seem to recall a verrrry warm Scotland a few summers back. Maybe not normal but it was sweltering!
  • 4 0
 *laughs in raining*
  • 1 0
 Sitting here in the middle of the day in Yorkshire and if it gets any darker the street lights will come on
  • 2 0
 All of the above







