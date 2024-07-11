Video: Tips To Make Hot Weather Riding & Conditions Not Suck

What are your favorite riding conditions? DUST! Give me the loose, dry, blownout trails any day.

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Matt Beer joins for this week's episode and we discuss how riders deal with last second changes when the conditions decide to throw a curve ball race morning. We also talk about bike setup tips for hot, dry weather and how to stay cool during summer riding adventures. Mike Kazimer then takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he covers the updates to the Trek Top Fuel before we talk about Christina's scary encounter with another rider for Recreational Wrecks.0:18 - Race Adaptations5:00 - Hot, Dry Weather Setup Tips9:33 - 2 Min of Tech12:05 - Recreational WrecksDo you have any tips to staying cool and safe during the hot, summer rides?