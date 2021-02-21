Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer

Feb 21, 2021
by Mike Levy  


THE EXPLAINER

What's The Deal With Tire Pressure?




While tire pressure isn't anywhere near as interesting as the latest downhill bike, impossibly light carbon wheels, or some battery-powered drivetrain, the boring truth is that's far more important. None of the latest and greatest gear will save your ass if you're way out to lunch when it comes to tire pressure. And if that describes you, the best-case scenario is that you're not getting the most from your expensive bike. Maybe you'll need to buy a new tire or rim. Worst case? You end up on the ground, possibly even injured, and all because you didn't check your tire pressure.

Today's Explainer covers the basics of tire pressure, and we'll talk about why you should care, what you should look for, and I'll try to convince you to finally buy (and use) a pressure gauge.

Previous Explainer episodes:
Episode 1 - What's the Deal with Linkage Forks?
Episode 2 - Carbon Fiber Leaf Springs
Episode 3 - What's the Deal with Chains?
Episode 4 - What's the Deal with Cross-Country Racing?
Episode 5 - The Basics of Modern Mountain Bike Geometry
Episode 6 - Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains?
Episode 7 - Decoding Mountain Bike Tire Hot Patches

Posted In:
Videos The Explainer


28 Comments

  • 7 2
 I was pretty pumped to see this video, hopefully it blows up and gets some serious traction, not too inflate your ego too much.
  • 8 0
 30 psi in my minions
  • 2 0
 I do care about levy's opinion
  • 1 2
 I don't care about your opinion.
  • 3 0
 In all seriousness Levy is dead on in this one. I'll not touch a knob, dial, doo-hickey on my suspension for years... but I will check my tire pressure before each ride. And if I have it off by a couple PSI... I'll feel it. Low(er) pressures and cushcore are a godsend.
  • 3 0
 to be accurate, higher volume tires do not allow you to run lower pressure because there is more distance between the carcass and the rim in his balloon analogy. higher volume tires allow you to run lower pressure because they have more surface area...er, you know, the square inches part of PSI. the greater the surface area, the more the load...er, you know, the pounds part of PSI, is distributed throughout the carcass of the tire.
  • 1 1
 Hey Levy....that was a great video! Now completely off of that topic, can you tell me why nobody makes a waterproof flat pedal shoe? There are quite a few options for clipless, but nothing for flats. Not even one with lace covers. I live in the PNW and I would like to keep my feet dry and on flat pedals! If anyone knows of an option out there, please let me know!
  • 2 0
 spray that waterproofing stuff on your shoes. I spray it on everything. It makes towels kind of useless, but oh man are they smooth.
  • 2 0
 Shimano's flat pedal shoe has lace covers and it's also fairly good at keeping water out, so i'm told.
  • 1 0
 Because brands seem to think people who wear flat pedals want them to look like skate shoes, so they can wear them to the pub after riding.
  • 4 0
 Just pick a tire pressure, and be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 However, if you aren't running some super light XC tires, a proper tubeless setup should hold air similar to a tube. In my experience, Schwalbe Super Gravity holds air really well without sealant, almost like a car tire.
  • 2 0
 still runnin' 32-35 in my DH casing minions with cush core. maybe i should lose some weight
  • 2 0
 Where are the 15 psi bros that wonder why they crack or dent rims? "but but I need traction......"
  • 1 0
 That is what lifetime warranties are for. Running stupid low tire pressures, so you don't have to worry about destroying wheels. ;P #sarcasm.
  • 2 1
 Religious tire-pressure-checker here. I'm super sensitive to it now. Just a couple PSI makes a big difference. 26 rear and 23 front for me
  • 1 0
 It must have taken a long time to get so many clips of @mikelevy crashing like that. Kudos also for making it look so realistic.
  • 1 0
 Best cold open Levy! This is how I talk normally.... with dire consequences !!
  • 3 0
 Always start high.
  • 1 0
 20psi front and rear for me on dh casing tires. I'm only a light fella but charge hard. Never have a problem.
  • 1 0
 You mean I'm not supposed to fill it up to the recommended PSI printed on the sidewall?
  • 1 0
 Bad rim tape jobs are the worst.
  • 1 0
 Another great video mike.
  • 1 1
 After a helmet, the next best mtb kit is a topeak digital tyre gauge.
  • 5 6
 I always laugh at people spending $1K on a fork, $700 on a rear shock and then checking tire pressure with squeeze.
  • 1 0
 Does that make you feel better about yourself?
  • 1 0
 I always start high.
  • 2 2
 No shiitte Sherlock.

