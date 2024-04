WARNING:

Filmed & Edited by:

Photos & Words:

We've made a brand-new bike. However, our new bike doesn't come with four suspensions and a 666W motor, or even semi-automatic gears with a Li-Ion battery that lasts for 143 miles. It doesn't even come with a loam button (although that might be nice). Welcome to the all-new DMR Trailstar Titanium frame – 2.1kg of custom 3Al-2.5V titanium tubing, built to haul ass.William Easey.James Wyatt & Mark Noble.