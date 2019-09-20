Video: Title Fight Bike Checks - Sam Hill Vs Florian Nicolai

After one of the most tumultuous seasons of racing the Enduro World Series has ever seen, the final round of the year is set to determine the championship. Florian Nicolai has a slender lead ahead of the two-time champ Sam Hill. Traillove EWS Zermatt, high in the Swiss alpine, will be the battleground that decides the victor. We decided to delve a bit deeper and compare the two race bikes which will be going bar-to-bar come race day.Florian will be riding his Canyon Factory Racing Strive 29 and Sam will be on his Nukeproof Mega 290. Come Saturday evening one of these two bikes will be on the podium as the fastest in the world. The big question is however, which would you rather see in your garage?