Video: Title Fight Bike Checks - Sam Hill Vs Florian Nicolai

Sep 20, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

After one of the most tumultuous seasons of racing the Enduro World Series has ever seen, the final round of the year is set to determine the championship. Florian Nicolai has a slender lead ahead of the two-time champ Sam Hill. Traillove EWS Zermatt, high in the Swiss alpine, will be the battleground that decides the victor. We decided to delve a bit deeper and compare the two race bikes which will be going bar-to-bar come race day.

Florian will be riding his Canyon Factory Racing Strive 29 and Sam will be on his Nukeproof Mega 290. Come Saturday evening one of these two bikes will be on the podium as the fastest in the world. The big question is however, which would you rather see in your garage?

Zermatt

Videos Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Canyon Nukeproof Florian Nicolai Sam Hill Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


31 Comments

  • 13 5
 "Two fastest bikes". I know that it's money, also for Sam and Florian, but there must be a level of BS which one just should not cross! Bikes are not fast, you can easily check this, get two bikes without riders and push them from a hill - they will ride slowly and stop after few meters Wink
  • 10 5
 This is not how it works. If Sam was on a Pole or Geometron he would have secured the title after the second round. But instead industry, UCI and Red Bull... and socialism.
  • 6 0
 @WAKIdesigns: You forgot Vatican
  • 5 0
 @pakleni: NOBODY expects the Spanish inquisition...
  • 5 0
 Mysteriously.... Sam and Florian finish poorly due to being sick....
  • 1 0
 haha right? I am sure both mechanics take sany wipes to each bike top to bottom! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I am 100% for The Sam Nukeproof 290 and waiting for them in December. Canyon can be great but somehow I like simplicity more. I am worried that after 2 years there will be problems with this shape shifter. Like for 99% riders Kalashnikov is the best working in the Winter and in the dessert. Nukeproof looks like that - simple and working great machine.
  • 3 0
 Seriously, how many times must it be said it's the rider not the bike. #fakenews #puffpiece
  • 4 0
 Go Sam!
  • 3 0
 Im wondering when will we see new Mega 29?
  • 1 0
 me too.
  • 2 0
 isn't this article showing you the new mega 29?
  • 3 1
 Wait, pros don't run carbon wheels?! Somebody tell the carbon wheeled fanbois!
  • 1 0
 Best part of this story is that up until this point I thought those Canyon Strives were really odd looking. But at least in L or XL it's looking pretty sweet there!
  • 1 0
 meh, looks like a candy cane
  • 2 0
 Sam may want to disinfect his bike after Rick was getting all touchy feely with his illness.
  • 1 0
 I imagine we’ll see a new bike from either or both manufactures after the season ends maybe even on Monday if they win the EWS title!
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if the team riders long shock the strives? The stock is 60x230 for 150mm of travel, a 65x230 would approx 162mm (or whatever the leverage ratio spits out)
  • 1 1
 Preparation Prevents P**s Poor Performance.
“Oh it doesn’t have anything written on it..”
Raising the bar of professionalism....
  • 1 0
 Awesome bike check. How come so many top racers don't run 2-piece rotors? I've also never seen anyone use an oval ring
  • 1 0
 Im surprised he never saw the Mavic presta caps.... I have used them since 2001. They split for both shraeder or presta
  • 1 0
 I’ve picked something up on the plane, Duty free maybe
  • 1 0
 This is what I'm talking about bike versus bike
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t I just go buy these online...?
  • 1 0
 No way I'm running that many cables.
  • 4 5
 who wins the title when Richie Rude wins this event?
  • 1 0
 i'd love to see a breakdown of how many points each rider needs to move up in the overall.
  • 1 0
 that is correct. "when"
  • 3 0
 @4thflowkage: www.pinkbike.com/news/who-can-win-the-overall-title-ews-zermatt.html
  • 3 3
 Never trust a man thats been caught out for doping........

Post a Comment



