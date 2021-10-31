Video: Tito Tomasi Dislocates His Shoulder in Technical, Steep Terrain

Oct 31, 2021
by Tito Tomasi  
Tour des Fiz

by TitoTomasi
Again, I share an incredible ride in the Alps near Chamonix. One of my favourites, something I keep for special days.

Here is the video of a +2600 meter climbing ride I did last Saturday. The goal was to ride in the afternoon and get the last descents with the sunset light. It's a special ride, long and hard but it's also the most technical loop I know in the whole country. And High Savoy is the most technical, steep, gnarly terrain I know for biking in the world ... The Tour des Fiz stands for the rough trails, remote passes, the steepness abut also for the beauty of the place. It's wild and peaceful, the views on the Mont Blanc are stunning.

About that day, I was stoked to finally send it this year after a really busy period of time, even if I was still weak from a heavy flu. I was confident on the timing of the ride, loaded with food and ready. The mud has made some sections really challenging, where I've lost some time but finally made it to the last pass at 2400 meters for the long descent. The light was perfect, it was peaceful and tremendous.

I was riding well, but made a mistake in the most treacherous part of the ride!! It's a complicated place where the trails make dozens of switchbacks in the rocks and slabs into a massive crack off some big cliffs. Here I lost my front tire, crashed on a weak shoulder and it popped out! I felt the distinctive pain right away, but I was so stressed to be injured in such a complicated place. My breath was panicking. My left arm wouldn't move. I was bleeding from my hand and legs. My face was hurting.

I went to pick up my bike as it was ready to fall further down. In the meantime, my respiration calmed and I was making decisions for the rest of the day. And I used my bike to put the arm back into its normal position, making a small rotation. I felt relief instantly and decided to ride down the dozen tech turns and sections to find my car and not call the chopper!! It was painful and stressful, but I think I was prepared for it. All my biker's life I knew that this could happen and this day I knew my energy wasn't optimal, my shoulder was under tension already. But Fall is a favorite and it was tempting! Be safe out there!

I'm getting my shoulder surgery on November the 12 like it's been planned in September. I will have a couple of months to rest and draw, prepare a few painting exhibits and will be back for riding in spring.

Life is a chance.
Tito

Thanks to my partners: @urgebikeproducts @MarzocchiMTB @RockyMountainBicycles @raceface @CamelBak @shimano @hutchinsontires
Mont Blanc in Fall is really beautiful, white and glorious.
Anterne's lake is a must see in the Mont Blanc country.

Alpine glory in fall. This is the end of the first climb, +1400 meters that ends up with a nice hike a bike. French style.

This view.

The famous waterfalls of Salles.
Some hidden little valleys suspended in the mountains.

My Rocky Mountain Altitude, full of cold mud. I even struggled to push it sometimes!
At 2400m in a beautiful pass surrounded by cliffs and mountain goats.

Droppin!
Right before "the Cheminee" this trail is one of my favorite, I'm gutted for the crash.


Posted In:
Videos Tito Tomasi


