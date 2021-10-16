Video: Tito Tomasi Explores Ainsa

Welcome to the last episode of Tito En Vadrouille, this time it's happening in Spain around the town of Ainsa. The Spanish enduro capital!
Hello there, I'm happy to finally show you this episode and share the beautiful discoveries from Spain in May. I have to apologize because it took me many years to go and visit this place, but you know what we say! Always more attracted to see how's life on the other side of the world when you have beautiful things to discover on the other side of your playground.
But anyway, following the advice of my friend Fred from URGE bike I decided to plan a trip to Ainsa. I started by contacting the boss of the area, Angel! This man is the origin point of the development of this area and has been shaping trails around the town for decades now. Counting today more than 200 trails it's a rich playground for true mountain biking. But the scene is vibrant and guarantees some good time! The food, the culture, the atmosphere, the hand-workers, ... Everything is pushing and it's just so vibrant.
Embark with me, watch the video and smell the goods ...
0 Comments
Post a Comment