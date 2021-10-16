Video: Tito Tomasi Explores Ainsa

Oct 17, 2021
by Tito Tomasi  
Tito en Vadrouille / Ainsa

by TitoTomasi
Views: 73    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Welcome to the last episode of Tito En Vadrouille, this time it's happening in Spain around the town of Ainsa. The Spanish enduro capital!

Hello there, I'm happy to finally show you this episode and share the beautiful discoveries from Spain in May. I have to apologize because it took me many years to go and visit this place, but you know what we say! Always more attracted to see how's life on the other side of the world when you have beautiful things to discover on the other side of your playground.

But anyway, following the advice of my friend Fred from URGE bike I decided to plan a trip to Ainsa. I started by contacting the boss of the area, Angel! This man is the origin point of the development of this area and has been shaping trails around the town for decades now. Counting today more than 200 trails it's a rich playground for true mountain biking. But the scene is vibrant and guarantees some good time! The food, the culture, the atmosphere, the hand-workers, ... Everything is pushing and it's just so vibrant.

Embark with me, watch the video and smell the goods ...

Rider in the storm. Martin Campoy.

Martin going back up rapidly as the storm is coming.

Entering big mountain country.

Beautiful conditions in May with tons of snow, Martin Campoy knows his area very well and showed me beautiful things!

Crossing land is my favorite thing, with that project I wasn't disappointed.


Tunnel ride on that trail build alongside the canal.

Paradise trail? In that case, the more important question is where are the beers to enjoy the time in the natural pools?

Castel and lake make the perfect scenery, the trails and the community is the real deal.

Monte Perdido.

La Peña Montañesa, the most famous mountain in Ainsa backcountry.

This screen shows three types of maps from the same area but at three different times. This allowed Angel and his friend to find all the old trails hidden in the vegetation!

Local cheese at the market.

Typical ham from Spain and the hanger to slice it properly.

Angel and this crew maintaining this shared trail to the river (the dogs are shaping trails too).

Shape session in the grey dirt section.

Ready for a eRide?

Your typical travel in time trail destination. Ainsa.

This was probably the guard's trail a few hundred years ago! Now the locals ride it with knobs and batteries instead of a big sword.

Sunset on the Ainsa lake.

In Callizo food is art.

The chief on stage.

Because at dinner there is also a show.

Honey maker harvesting a few plates from the mountains. The crew told me some stories about the places where the bees are living, the techniques, the old hives around Ainsa and more. It was a great moment.

G O L D

Honey maestro.

An incredible sunset to end this story.


Posted In:
Videos Tito Tomasi


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
101881 views
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
87770 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
87590 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
71922 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
67892 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
66750 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
66548 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
64596 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008504
Mobile Version of Website