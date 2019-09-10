Video: Tito Tomasi Explores California & the Pacific Northwest in Episode 4 of 'Las Americas'

Las Americas -

LEAVING MEXICO

Finding some decent slopes in Laguna.

Sunset on the H01 for Matti.

SANTA CRUZ LAND

TAHOE BY THE SEA

Lake Tahoe sunset session in the woods.

Lake Tahoe goodness, this place is sick!

SIERRAS AND VOLCANOES

Joshua tree park.

Painting Charlotte's bike. Painting the front triangle.

Mission to Saddleback mt. Slabin Laguna.

From the top Santa Barbara, good time riding with Amy and Eli. This place deserves more!

Charlotte in the roots of Santa. Under the burnt trees.

Our home and the bridge.

Fairfax riding.

El Capitan.



Deers everywhere.

One mystical bridge, different visions. Because sometimes the van is too big for us!

Lunch with Half dome.

Vernal Falls. Yosemite cultural center.

Lake Tahoe area.

And here is the Flume trail, where you see all kind of people ... So funny!

My new favorite t-shirt. Jumping into the Mt Hood.

Sierra Nevada trail.

Drawing stuff in my diary. Not the crater lake but crater lake still.