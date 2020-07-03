Video: Tito Tomasi Explores Close to Home In The Maritime Alps

First bike trip after the lockdown - in the Maritimes Alps
Photo and video by Tito Tomasi.
After the lockdown period in France, it feels good to be on the road again and embrace the adventure feeling. I have decided to explore my playground and ride the Maritimes Alps as I've never done before, on a road trip! Riding each of the five more popular valleys and choosing a wild ride for each valley.
So I took my newly built French van and started the trip with Roya valley, producing content myself but shooting my friends when they could complete the ride. This is the "OUR PLAYGROUND" series and episode one will be live in a few weeks. With the Pyrenees Range for the first one and the Maritime Alps for the second, the goal is to show that adventure can be found near home. With more sharing experience than before and different kinds of content than before because I'm mainly shooting the episode with different riders.
Embark for a day ride in the Maritimes Alps and conquer the iconic peak of Pépoiri in the Vésubie valley, above la Colmiane resort. Julie and Nic are two enduro rider with a stellar level of riding. They race the world championship and it was a great time to live together. Bringing them into a bike adventure was great fun!
Life is a chance! Thank you for watching, I love the vibe you give me!
Thanks to my sponsors who support my adventures @julbo_eyewear @urgebike @raceface
@marzocchi_mtb @hutchinsontires
@rideshimano @poscaoficial @camelbak @beea_energy
Aloha
Tito
0 Comments
Post a Comment