Video: Tito Tomasi Explores Close to Home In The Maritime Alps

First bike trip after the lockdown - in the Maritimes Alps



Castle of clouds in the mountains.

This is in the climb near the end of the double where we started to hike.

Double track with epic views.

The mountain horses living their life at 2300 meter above the sea level.

France or Kirghiztan?

The Maritime Alps are full of surprises.

On the long ridge to the summit, a plus 3 hours climb.

Riding with a stunning view on the Mercantour national park. A bit of adventure is always good to wake up these EWS warriors!

Rocks and rollers.

Summiting with bikes and clouds, the atmosphere was intense with the weather changing, the big mountains and the horses. On top of that the trails were wild, rocky and rurally technical. The van in the morning at Turini.

Leaving the alpine to the forest.