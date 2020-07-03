Video: Tito Tomasi Explores Close to Home In The Maritime Alps

Jul 3, 2020
by Tito Tomasi  
VESUBIE with Julie and Nic - 5 valley trip TRAILER

by TitoTomasi
First bike trip after the lockdown - in the Maritimes Alps
Photo and video by Tito Tomasi.


After the lockdown period in France, it feels good to be on the road again and embrace the adventure feeling. I have decided to explore my playground and ride the Maritimes Alps as I've never done before, on a road trip! Riding each of the five more popular valleys and choosing a wild ride for each valley.

So I took my newly built French van and started the trip with Roya valley, producing content myself but shooting my friends when they could complete the ride. This is the "OUR PLAYGROUND" series and episode one will be live in a few weeks. With the Pyrenees Range for the first one and the Maritime Alps for the second, the goal is to show that adventure can be found near home. With more sharing experience than before and different kinds of content than before because I'm mainly shooting the episode with different riders.


Castle of clouds in the mountains.

Embark for a day ride in the Maritimes Alps and conquer the iconic peak of Pépoiri in the Vésubie valley, above la Colmiane resort. Julie and Nic are two enduro rider with a stellar level of riding. They race the world championship and it was a great time to live together. Bringing them into a bike adventure was great fun!

Life is a chance! Thank you for watching, I love the vibe you give me!

Thanks to my sponsors who support my adventures @julbo_eyewear @urgebike @raceface @marzocchi_mtb @hutchinsontires @rideshimano @poscaoficial @camelbak @beea_energy

Aloha
Tito



This is in the climb near the end of the double where we started to hike.

Double track with epic views.

The mountain horses living their life at 2300 meter above the sea level.

France or Kirghiztan?

The Maritime Alps are full of surprises.

On the long ridge to the summit, a plus 3 hours climb.

Riding with a stunning view on the Mercantour national park.
A bit of adventure is always good to wake up these EWS warriors!

Rocks and rollers.

Summiting with bikes and clouds, the atmosphere was intense with the weather changing, the big mountains and the horses. On top of that the trails were wild, rocky and rurally technical.
The van in the morning at Turini.

Leaving the alpine to the forest.


