Video: Tito Tomasi Shreds the Pyrenees

Oct 7, 2020
by Tito Tomasi  
Titox the Gaulois

by TitoTomasi
Views: 73    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Covid-19 is invading our world, and the virus has been attacking our planet ferosiously. France and the rest of the world are locked under quarantine but in a small village of the Pyrenees some like Titox the Gaulois are shredding the trails. The area is wild and green with tons of rain and beautiful peaks, it's home for loamy trails and fantastic escape in the heights. Despite being located close to Zona Zero in Spain, this area is almost the opposite! This video shows some of the trails around the village I could ride after the lockdown for a couple of weeks before heading back to the Alps.

I'm riding a masked frame from Vancouver, thanks to my very good friend Tomi. Than @shimano transmission and brakes, @raceface wheels, crankset, cockpit, @MarzocchiMTB suspension, @hutchinsontires wheels, @urgebikeproducts helmets, @CamelBak backpacks, Fabric saddle and Julbo glasses.



No worries the footage have been made after the quarantine. No disrespect for the victims of the virus and all the people fighting the pandemic around the globe.

Life is a chance. Stay safe. Make the most of it.

VIVELAVIE
tito












Posted In:
Videos Tito Tomasi


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
53618 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
52945 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46639 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV Adds 7 South American Countries & The Netherlands to World Champs Geoblocked List
43673 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42570 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
39600 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38428 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
34836 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009283
Mobile Version of Website