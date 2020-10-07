Video: Tito Tomasi Shreds the Pyrenees

Covid-19 is invading our world, and the virus has been attacking our planet ferosiously. France and the rest of the world are locked under quarantine but in a small village of the Pyrenees some like Titox the Gaulois are shredding the trails. The area is wild and green with tons of rain and beautiful peaks, it's home for loamy trails and fantastic escape in the heights. Despite being located close to Zona Zero in Spain, this area is almost the opposite! This video shows some of the trails around the village I could ride after the lockdown for a couple of weeks before heading back to the Alps.
I'm riding a masked frame from Vancouver, thanks to my very good friend Tomi. Than @shimano
transmission and brakes, @raceface
wheels, crankset, cockpit, @MarzocchiMTB
suspension, @hutchinsontires
wheels, @urgebikeproducts
helmets, @CamelBak
backpacks, Fabric saddle and Julbo glasses.
No worries the footage have been made after the quarantine. No disrespect for the victims of the virus and all the people fighting the pandemic around the globe.
Life is a chance. Stay safe. Make the most of it.
VIVELAVIE
tito
