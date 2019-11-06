Video: Tito Tomasi Spends 2 Months Exploring BC in Episode 5 of Las Americas

Add to Favorites Added to Favorites Views: 4 Faves: 0 Comments: 0 This video is password protected. (Password protected)

Sunset in Revelstoke after riding Frisby together.

SEA TO SKY

You come for this.

Pemby backcountry.

Whistler valley.

Love the rocks.

Home sweet home.

BikePacking is boring they say.

Van life sucks.

A fire.

KOOTENAYS

Fire in the forest.

At the pass in the Purcells, before jumping 200 fallen threes.

Mt Goldie.

Bromance with altitude.

JASPER

Mt Folding

GOING BACK TO USA

Jack the Ripper.

Whistler valley.

The brewery is just down there.

Cold river.

Purcells tough day.

Alpine dreams.

Wild ridge Chilcotins.

Chilcotins gold.

Lorna Pass and a happy dog.

Here we are for another episode of Las Americas, this one is a rider's treasure with two months exploring BC. Looking for big mountain and fun.Warning: This edit is not a banger, it doesn't include slow motion and you won't see the same move shot 6 times on different angles. This is raw and authentic, a true adventure with real human beings inside. In total, I probably rode 1900 kilometer during this episode witch show you one thing, I LOVE riding my bike! Shooting is fun and I love to share my adventures because otherwise, they don't exist.Do you know Canada? You've seen some videos of Whistler Bike Park? Crankworx? Well, this edit is different, it shows the incredible work of the builders, their creativity and respect for nature. During the trip, my goal was to ride loam, steep trails, slabs and most of all being out there in the mountains. And it was an absolute success. Canada is one of the best spots in the world for trail riding.Let's tell you a little about the story. In episode 4, we were driving from Texas to Bellingham in nearly 3 months, tons of riding and meetings. Arriving in BC through Vancouver we started the trip with one week on the North Shore. An incredible destination for those who seek for steep and loam, but also technical trail with rocks and slabs. A lot of trails are on Trailforks, a lot are not.I had a great time riding with Sharon and Lee, we went to church and the experience was intense. Being in the native forest is beautiful and rare. My family in law came for a couple of weeks while I also had a group of French riders to guide for 14 days, showing them a few spots including Revelstoke and the Chilcotins.In total, we stayed in the Sea to Sky Corridor for a month. One month of shred and mind-blowing views from North Vancouver to Pemberton. It was hard to leave Whistler, the good trails and the friends.Straight after the Sea to Sky, we left for a mini trip in the South Chilcotins. I wanted to ride a long crossing but I couldn't commit to it and ask my wife Charlotte to do the drive to Tatayalko Lake, so I just rode out from the east side road to Lorna Lake through Graveyard. And on the second day, I linked Lorna to Tyaughton lake. Then I took my wife for a ride the next and she loved the good dirt of the Chilcotins. This place is unreal.The great rides and big mountains. Starting with some awesome rides in Revelstoke the wind pushed us in the north to ride Jasper and then back to Golden, Panorama and Nelson. I was really happy to meet with Seb and Manu two very strong riders from home. While in France, I ride with them very often and it was sick to share some trails and adventure with them. We had a blast in Panorama and Nelson, and we also had our hardest day crossing the Purcells one day. Hard, hard, hard.The Kootenays are beautiful and vast, with glaciers and deep forest. It's actually quite surprising for us to see the resort so small and so few of them. The valleys are mostly empty and nature untouched. But in the place the humans are the trails are. I had an incredibly good time in Golden, where I changed my bike for a 29er 140m. The trails in Golden are rough, long and can be steep. Like this incredible Mt Psychosis itinerary designed straight in the mountain! But also the rocky T4 and LSD. And many more.It was my first time in Panorama and I wasn't disappointed, the riding was really good with tons of flow and beautiful forest. And the climbs long! With a stunning view over the rest of the range, it seems that the area has the most potential for big mountain in BC for me.Going back to Nelson was one of the best moment of the trip! The area has so much potential and diversity, the town is cool and everywhere look beautiful. I shared a few rides with my homies and a few solo rides. Here are a few trails we did, Cherry Top, Shannon, Power Lines, the Vein, Paper bag and a few more. Awesome!We drove to Jasper from Revelstoke, and the first thing we noticed was that fall was already hitting Jasper! Second point was, this place is absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! We hike, drove and spend one week in the area. The riding was awesome, fun and surprising.Visiting the park was nice, with a few hikes you can see a ton of glaciers and beautiful summits. With all the lakes, rivers and falls this place is a must do in western Canada.One day I could convince Charlotte to hike the Mt Folding with me to shoot the trail. She wasn't happy with the walk but the footage was worth the pain and we had a good time. Mt Folding is an easy summit with a bit of everything but mostly it's steep. I was feeling at home with the alpine terrain and hiking trail.On an XC ride around the town I saw a big wolf 15 meters from me. He started to run along my trail and I could see him for a while. What a moment. I feel like I was waiting for it all my life and embraced the moment. Wolfs are beautiful.Voila! After more than two months on the road in Canada we are driving south, and it's a good thing because the snow was already there in our last days in Fernie. Once again we leave a country with memories and smiles. Happy for the meetings, the trails and present from life. The life we choose.I'm writing this from Utah, riding, and shooting. And I can tell you this, Episode 6 is going to be good too. Epic conditions in the north and sick trails in the desert. If you want to see more and know help yourself and follow me on Instagram! I share my rides, experience and artworksThanks for your support!tito