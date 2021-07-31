Video: Tito Tomasi Travels from the Alpine to Coastal Range in France

Looking forward with that project, for meetings, discoveries and more! Thanks for your support. I hope you get fired up for a ride or an adventure!

From the Alpine to the Costal Range with my friend Greg Germain, across red dirt, grey dirt and wild valleys. All the way to my home trails!

Your crew, riders and filmmakers.

The start wasn't looking so promising, after the storm on the riviera, the heavy snow, we were shocked by the low temperature and the amont of snow in the mountains!

Red dirt heaven.

Greg has serious skills when it comes down to steep and technical trails.

Rigaud's head with some spring snow.

Plan. Prepare. Ride. Everything is gonna be alright.

My guide on that episode. Greg from 1001sentiers, but also one of my best friend. Partners in adventures and cool projects.

Getting invited at Richard's we came with the mountain liquor, the GENEPI!

Modern and old. We ride the latest on the oldest.

Glorious morning, promising a great day of adventures and friendship.

Greg in Ascros before diving into the wild valley on hunter's trail for hours!

So much diversity in those two days.

Fun and wild. This trail was a test and eventually a good discovery.

Getting there, last climb of the day, right before the moment whee we got that sick view on the sea!

It's me. Right where I learned mountain biking and life. In the rockiest place of the Maritime Alps. Thanks.