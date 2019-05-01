Video: Tito Tomasi's Road Trip to California & Mexico in Episode 1 of 'Las Americas'

Episode 1 –
California and Mexico, from the peninsula to the continent.
We have started our trip. After preparing the van, our itinerary and spending a few weeks in California, we finally headed south. On a bright morning, we crossed the border into Mexico and started the Baja leg of our trip. The 1500 kilometer long peninsula offered us an incredible land of adventure and discoveries, with a whale encounter in San Ignacio Laguna and sharks and dolphins in La Paz.
We found some good riding in El Sargento in the south, with sandy trails in the hills. The riding was unforgiving there with cactus everywhere and slippery trails! But the fun and the views were worth it and I had a blast. With our van Sam, parked under a tree on the beach, it was the perfect lifestyle.
But one night in the sunset we sailed to the mainland with the ferry, heading to Michoacan state for a couple of weeks of surf and good times. The last two month were full on, culminating 3600 kilometers. PABLO
On another side, we are really happy with our environmental project. After a two month trip almost all the books have been distributed, the kids react well to this awareness book. We are convinced that Pablo will influence the kids about pollution and wastes. If you are interested and want to help check the Ulule link. More on our social networks @titotomasi.THE WEBSERIE
The next chapter will take place on land, with volcanoes, altitude and Mayan heritage! Mexico is an incredible place, full of surprises and contrasts. We can't wait to discover more and share the adventure with you!
Muchas gracias
Aloha
Tito
