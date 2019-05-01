VIDEOS

Video: Tito Tomasi's Road Trip to California & Mexico in Episode 1 of 'Las Americas'

May 1, 2019
by Tito Tomasi  
Las Americas ep1 - California/Mexico

by TitoTomasi
Episode 1 –
California and Mexico, from the peninsula to the continent.

We have started our trip. After preparing the van, our itinerary and spending a few weeks in California, we finally headed south. On a bright morning, we crossed the border into Mexico and started the Baja leg of our trip. The 1500 kilometer long peninsula offered us an incredible land of adventure and discoveries, with a whale encounter in San Ignacio Laguna and sharks and dolphins in La Paz.

We found some good riding in El Sargento in the south, with sandy trails in the hills. The riding was unforgiving there with cactus everywhere and slippery trails! But the fun and the views were worth it and I had a blast. With our van Sam, parked under a tree on the beach, it was the perfect lifestyle.

But one night in the sunset we sailed to the mainland with the ferry, heading to Michoacan state for a couple of weeks of surf and good times. The last two month were full on, culminating 3600 kilometers.

PABLO

On another side, we are really happy with our environmental project. After a two month trip almost all the books have been distributed, the kids react well to this awareness book. We are convinced that Pablo will influence the kids about pollution and wastes. If you are interested and want to help check the Ulule link. More on our social networks @titotomasi.

THE WEBSERIE

The next chapter will take place on land, with volcanoes, altitude and Mayan heritage! Mexico is an incredible place, full of surprises and contrasts. We can't wait to discover more and share the adventure with you!

Muchas gracias
Aloha

Tito

Thanks to my partners @rossignol @julbo @foxfactory @urgebikeproducts @raceface @Royal-Racing @fabric @clifbar

Three Mexican fishermen.

Algae from the sky near San Ignacio.

Sunset session are the best in Baja.

Some fun ridge to finish your ride.

Belandra bay.

The magnificent whale shark, 6 meters for this guy.

Mandatory skid.

Secret surf spot at the end of a long dirt road in Baja.

In la Ventana school, we could visit a few class and distribute about 100 books.

Just relax ...

Good lines in the earliest hours of the day.

The sea of Cortez.


