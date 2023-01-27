Video: Tom Bradshaw is Leaving Pinkbike to go on a Heinous Bikepacking Mission

Jan 27, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's sad to announce that we’re saying goodbye to presenter, root-vegetable enthusiast, and Pinkbike Academy season one alum Tom Bradshaw. He’s going to fulfill his bohemian vagabonding dreams of travelling all over the world and then doing some heinous bikepacking mission en route to Europe over the course of this year.

We couldn’t let him just slip away quietly, so here are some of our favourite moments including getting beaten by Christina in every single challenge, sleeping anywhere and everywhere, as well as eating Western BC out of potatoes...

We're going to miss you Tom!


Photo: Max Barron


bigquotesThank you aka thaaaaaaaanks mates to all you readers, watchers, and commenters on Pinkbike! You've been awesome, thanks for sticking through the potato chat, low-level experiments, un-understandable conversations, questions, POVs, and JandalCo Clip-Flop videos - it's been a dream sharing some right (and some wrong) kind of stupid missions with you!

Cheers also to the awesome brands that supported my content on the channel no matter how dumb the idea was - Commencal Bicycles, SRAM, Rockshox, Time Pedals and Zipp Wheels, Deity Components, 7iDP Protection, Endura Clothing, Schwalbe Tyres and Garmin. Legends.

And last but certainly not least - huge love to everyone in the Pinkbike team - especially the video team of Christina, Tom R, Max, Slicko and Satchel - you're all absolute beauties and our sport is so lucky to have a place like this, with outstanding people working hard to share their love of mountain biking!

Now go get outside and ride your bike if you can, you’ll see me on here again before you know it!Tom Bradshaw


Photo: Tom Richards





Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Videos Pinkbike Originals Commencal Deity Endura RockShox Schwalbe SRAM Tom Bradshaw


27 Comments

  • 52 0
 Bummer. Tom’s a beauty. He’ll be missed on PB for sure
  • 10 0
 Ah thanks heaps @theedon and the rest of you beauties - it’s been the dream and I have a funny feeling it won’t be the last time you hear from us on PB… we’ll see you when we’re looking at you!
  • 1 0
 Such a fucking beauty!
  • 20 0
 Tom-O!!! Miss you already and not sure how I'll survive without you around to be honest. I'll be following your GPS pin all around the world though and mayyyy or may not be showing up on your couch somewhere...sometime.
  • 4 0
 It’s been too good! Thaaaaanks mate and all the PB beauties, amazing to hear from Alicia this morning ❤️ there’s always a couch to crash on!
  • 15 0
 The Tom & Christina videos were some of the most fun to watch. He will definitely be missed.
  • 12 0
 Congrats Tom! Guess you're doing #crotchwatch3000 not Mike and Henry!
  • 9 0
 Nooo, he's my favorite one there
  • 6 0
 Day 3 bikepacking: "I've made a horrible mistake". I kid, I kid. Tom's content and personality is some of the best PB ever shared. Enjoy your trip TB.
  • 8 1
 Yeah F*ck work. Jobs are stupid
  • 4 0
 live it up Tom! get after it while you can
  • 4 0
 The "Psycho of Stoke" has left the building...keep that energy man!
  • 3 0
 You were so entertaining, Tom - I will miss watching your insane adventures. Good travels!
  • 3 0
 Thanks for the laughs Tom. You Beauty
  • 4 0
 PB will not be the same.
  • 3 0
 F*** no! Tom has the best content on PB, dang man. This one hurts.
  • 2 0
 I cried over Alicia's post, now this one has me doing it again. What next PB?!?
  • 2 0
 One of my Pinkbike favorites!
  • 1 0
 Heinous Bikepacking Mission? So you're saying that there's bikepacking experiences that are NON-heinous? LIES!!!
  • 1 0
 Wait what? No!!!!! No. No. No. Good luck and thanks for all the beauty videos!
  • 2 0
 Cheers Tom (as I raise my boiled potato for a toast)!
  • 1 0
 Glen Park in Stroudsburg, PA USA. All I'm gonna say.
  • 1 0
 Gutted to hear this! Cheers for the cracking content!
  • 1 0
 Damn, your energy will be missed!
  • 1 0
 Nooooooo!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Thanks mate.
Below threshold threads are hidden





