Video: Tom Bradshaw is Leaving Pinkbike to go on a Heinous Bikepacking Mission

Thank you aka thaaaaaaaanks mates to all you readers, watchers, and commenters on Pinkbike! You've been awesome, thanks for sticking through the potato chat, low-level experiments, un-understandable conversations, questions, POVs, and JandalCo Clip-Flop videos - it's been a dream sharing some right (and some wrong) kind of stupid missions with you!



Cheers also to the awesome brands that supported my content on the channel no matter how dumb the idea was - Commencal Bicycles, SRAM, Rockshox, Time Pedals and Zipp Wheels, Deity Components, 7iDP Protection, Endura Clothing, Schwalbe Tyres and Garmin. Legends.



And last but certainly not least - huge love to everyone in the Pinkbike team - especially the video team of Christina, Tom R, Max, Slicko and Satchel - you're all absolute beauties and our sport is so lucky to have a place like this, with outstanding people working hard to share their love of mountain biking!



Now go get outside and ride your bike if you can, you’ll see me on here again before you know it! — Tom Bradshaw