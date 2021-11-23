Video: Tom Bradshaw Races DH For The First Time In 13 Years

Nov 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's been over a decade since Tom Bradshaw has found himself between the tape on a DH course, but while he was down in Rotorua for Crankworx he couldn't resist the urge to give it a go once again.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw Crankworx Rotorua 2021


12 Comments

  • 19 3
 Well done, Tom. Let's get you to a 100 mile gravel race in the spring...we can see which Outside employee is fastest when the terrain turns from rowdy to gravely - you want in on this too @mikelevy ?

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Excellent racing Tom! All the coverage of this track has me convinced this must be one of the most fun tracks to race.
  • 1 0
 Offcamber and more offcamber...those trees hunting for your handlebar Awesome vid
  • 1 0
 Thanks DuelingBanjos, fair to say they found their target a fair few times ha
  • 1 0
 Great stuff!
  • 3 3
 Whos Tom Bradshaw?
  • 24 1
 Your moms new boyfriend.
  • 1 2
 a Pinkbike presentor.
  • 3 0
 Striker for Millwall according to my Google!
  • 4 0
 Gazziboy yea gday mate, that’s something I ask myself everyday
  • 1 0
 Dont visit PB much then?
  • 1 0
 @Kyleponga: DAD

