TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races DH For The First Time In 13 Years
Nov 23, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's been over a decade since Tom Bradshaw has found himself between the tape on a DH course, but while he was down in Rotorua for Crankworx he couldn't resist the urge to give it a go once again.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw
Crankworx Rotorua 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
126052 views
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
81749 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
47928 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
47051 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
44223 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
41663 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
40038 views
Story Time: Everything I Know About Bikes is Wrong
39327 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
19
3
notoutsideceo
(1 hours ago)
Well done, Tom. Let's get you to a 100 mile gravel race in the spring...we can see which Outside employee is fastest when the terrain turns from rowdy to gravely - you want in on this too
@mikelevy
?
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
2
0
GotchaJimmy
(34 mins ago)
Excellent racing Tom! All the coverage of this track has me convinced this must be one of the most fun tracks to race.
[Reply]
1
0
DuelingBanjos
(42 mins ago)
Offcamber and more offcamber...those trees hunting for your handlebar Awesome vid
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(37 mins ago)
Thanks DuelingBanjos, fair to say they found their target a fair few times ha
[Reply]
1
0
Niseach1
(14 mins ago)
Great stuff!
[Reply]
3
3
Gazziboy
(1 hours ago)
Whos Tom Bradshaw?
[Reply]
24
1
Kyleponga
(1 hours ago)
Your moms new boyfriend.
[Reply]
1
2
Ososmash
(1 hours ago)
a Pinkbike presentor.
[Reply]
3
0
theboypanda
(58 mins ago)
Striker for Millwall according to my Google!
[Reply]
4
0
Tombrad
(38 mins ago)
Gazziboy yea gday mate, that’s something I ask myself everyday
[Reply]
1
0
skiwenric
(36 mins ago)
Dont visit PB much then?
[Reply]
1
0
Gazziboy
(4 mins ago)
@Kyleponga
: DAD
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008115
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Post a Comment