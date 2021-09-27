Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail

Sep 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom Bradshaw races Psychosis, one of the gnarliest, steepest, and longest DH tracks around, on his trusty hardtail as an ode to the original hardtail class. Can his hands and legs hold on long enough to make it to the bottom? Watch and find out.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw DH Racing


39 Comments

  • 16 0
 Nice Pit Viper jersey
  • 45 6
 nice to have tom inside me
  • 6 0
 @Pit-Viper: not sure whether to downvote for the outside+ tag or upvote for the pit viper humor...
  • 12 0
 How long has the outside thing with links (on top the homepage) been there? Gross.
  • 1 0
 Very shortly ago today. Knew this comment would come up on this post at somepoint.

Pinkbike, please continue to be pinkbike. We come here for pinkbike, not outside+.
  • 2 0
 just showed up in the last 20 minutes (as of writing this) I refresh the page enough to know
  • 2 0
 @sherbet: rip
  • 3 1
 Am I the only one or does it just look completely out of place?
  • 2 0
 Oh my god its disgusting
  • 2 0
 I get they have to do something... But man does it completely tarnish the homepage.
  • 14 1
 What a legend!
  • 2 1
 What a beauty!
  • 2 1
 Thanks @NickShepherd - this was a throwback to the hardtail legends of the original Psychosis race!
  • 1 0
 @Tombrad: I did it in 2004. It was f*cking awesome! Stacked field too
  • 7 0
 This Tom Bradshaw guy is effectively the "Steve Irwin" of mountain biking.

"I have my brakes just fully on! Yee-haw! What a treat!" - good on ya'! Smile
  • 4 0
 Nice work Tom. That's one of the best tracks to take a DH bike to, so that probably means one of the worst for a HT. Being only 3:26 behind the winner is solid AF.
Nice to see the road gap was back for the race. Hopefully they leave it there!
  • 1 0
 Thanks heaps Kram! Means a lot coming from you mate - you and Reg's 24 hour record kept my tired hands on the bars over that road gap
  • 6 0
 Sorry, Tom!
  • 2 0
 You'll be seeing the chiropractor expense shortly...
  • 5 0
 Ouch.
  • 4 0
 Something about hardtails and full face helmets that just looks sick!!
  • 2 0
 That's crazy awesome, looks like he's riding at 90%+ travel on that fork the whole time too.
  • 1 1
 "This is the gnarliest race of all time". So I'm going to race a hardtail with Sram brakes, Schwalbe's, no gloves, and bars with no rise. Wouldn't catch me doing this on a trail bike with that spec.
  • 1 0
 "It's been nice knowing you all."

Tom seems like a decent fellow (ok chap). I'd even peer over the fence and start a conversation if we were neighbours. Smile
  • 2 0
 Next year, open to the public hardtail category
  • 2 0
 Back in the day there was a hardtail division if I remember correctly.
  • 3 0
 U wot m8
  • 2 0
 Wondering what the rear tire pressure was and what insert he was running
  • 2 0
 @Zaeius - 25psi with no insert. I chucked a fresh Big Betty in Super Gravity on the rear the night before as the anchor.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I raced hardtail class in 2004. Was a good time for sure!! The class was pretty stacked back then too. Lots of rippers!
  • 1 0
 I would like to thank @brianpark for his sadism and @Tombrad for his willingness to be exploited by his Canadian overlords.
  • 1 0
 chromag ht with boxxer, should be "easy" enough
  • 1 0
 Good on ya for paying respect to the Caged Animal, Phelps.
  • 1 0
 More videos like this please Tom.. Quality
  • 1 0
 @Tombrad is the crazy man pinkbike needs
  • 1 0
 @Tombrad you little beauty...well done!
  • 1 0
 Beast mode engage
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



