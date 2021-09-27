Pinkbike.com
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
Sep 27, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw races Psychosis, one of the gnarliest, steepest, and longest DH tracks around, on his trusty hardtail as an ode to the original hardtail class. Can his hands and legs hold on long enough to make it to the bottom? Watch and find out.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw
DH Racing
39 Comments
16
0
scott-townes
(54 mins ago)
Nice Pit Viper jersey
[Reply]
45
6
Pit-Viper
Outside+
(43 mins ago)
nice to have tom inside me
[Reply]
6
0
adrennan
(22 mins ago)
@Pit-Viper
: not sure whether to downvote for the outside+ tag or upvote for the pit viper humor...
[Reply]
12
0
kcy4130
(42 mins ago)
How long has the outside thing with links (on top the homepage) been there? Gross.
[Reply]
1
0
sherbet
(23 mins ago)
Very shortly ago today. Knew this comment would come up on this post at somepoint.
Pinkbike, please continue to be pinkbike. We come here for pinkbike, not outside+.
[Reply]
2
0
adrennan
(21 mins ago)
just showed up in the last 20 minutes (as of writing this) I refresh the page enough to know
[Reply]
2
0
mior
(20 mins ago)
@sherbet
: rip
[Reply]
3
1
jonas-stadler
(16 mins ago)
Am I the only one or does it just look completely out of place?
[Reply]
2
0
theothernorthshore
(11 mins ago)
Oh my god its disgusting
[Reply]
2
0
cgreaseman
(10 mins ago)
I get they have to do something... But man does it completely tarnish the homepage.
[Reply]
14
1
NickShepherd
(1 hours ago)
What a legend!
[Reply]
2
1
m47h13u
(51 mins ago)
What a beauty!
[Reply]
2
1
Tombrad
(19 mins ago)
Thanks
@NickShepherd
- this was a throwback to the hardtail legends of the original Psychosis race!
[Reply]
1
0
makripper
(1 mins ago)
@Tombrad
: I did it in 2004. It was f*cking awesome! Stacked field too
[Reply]
7
0
KJP1230
(43 mins ago)
This Tom Bradshaw guy is effectively the "Steve Irwin" of mountain biking.
"I have my brakes just fully on! Yee-haw! What a treat!" - good on ya'!
[Reply]
4
0
kram
(29 mins ago)
Nice work Tom. That's one of the best tracks to take a DH bike to, so that probably means one of the worst for a HT. Being only 3:26 behind the winner is solid AF.
Nice to see the road gap was back for the race. Hopefully they leave it there!
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(18 mins ago)
Thanks heaps Kram! Means a lot coming from you mate - you and Reg's 24 hour record kept my tired hands on the bars over that road gap
[Reply]
6
0
jasonlucas
Mod
(47 mins ago)
Sorry, Tom!
[Reply]
2
0
Tombrad
(18 mins ago)
You'll be seeing the chiropractor expense shortly...
[Reply]
5
0
Jvhowube
(1 hours ago)
Ouch.
[Reply]
4
0
santos619
(37 mins ago)
Something about hardtails and full face helmets that just looks sick!!
[Reply]
2
0
chacou
(38 mins ago)
That's crazy awesome, looks like he's riding at 90%+ travel on that fork the whole time too.
[Reply]
1
1
Douevenwrench
(9 mins ago)
"This is the gnarliest race of all time". So I'm going to race a hardtail with Sram brakes, Schwalbe's, no gloves, and bars with no rise. Wouldn't catch me doing this on a trail bike with that spec.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(3 mins ago)
"It's been nice knowing you all."
Tom seems like a decent fellow (ok chap). I'd even peer over the fence and start a conversation if we were neighbours.
[Reply]
2
0
quinnltd
(45 mins ago)
Next year, open to the public hardtail category
[Reply]
2
0
prairiebiker79
(30 mins ago)
Back in the day there was a hardtail division if I remember correctly.
[Reply]
3
0
mattddrchs
(38 mins ago)
U wot m8
[Reply]
2
0
Zaeius
(34 mins ago)
Wondering what the rear tire pressure was and what insert he was running
[Reply]
2
0
Tombrad
(16 mins ago)
@Zaeius
- 25psi with no insert. I chucked a fresh Big Betty in Super Gravity on the rear the night before as the anchor.
[Reply]
1
0
makripper
(2 mins ago)
Yeah I raced hardtail class in 2004. Was a good time for sure!! The class was pretty stacked back then too. Lots of rippers!
[Reply]
1
0
derekbnorakim
(0 mins ago)
I would like to thank
@brianpark
for his sadism and
@Tombrad
for his willingness to be exploited by his Canadian overlords.
[Reply]
1
0
mior
(21 mins ago)
chromag ht with boxxer, should be "easy" enough
[Reply]
1
0
robbiekane
(20 mins ago)
Good on ya for paying respect to the Caged Animal, Phelps.
[Reply]
1
0
Trowel1
(11 mins ago)
More videos like this please Tom.. Quality
[Reply]
1
0
als802
(10 mins ago)
@Tombrad
is the crazy man pinkbike needs
[Reply]
1
0
mashpdx
(5 mins ago)
@Tombrad
you little beauty...well done!
[Reply]
1
0
jibbandpedal
(11 mins ago)
Beast mode engage
[Reply]
3
27
skimtb1
(57 mins ago)
Meh. There used to be a whole hardtail category. Disappointing to see soo much PSYCHOSIS marketing spew, while not paying homage to the original event, and making it an open race.
While Crankworx may have raced down Mount 7 using the race track, whatever event took place this weekend was decidedly not the real "Mt. 7 Psychosis"
[Reply]
7
1
freestyIAM
(39 mins ago)
Go organize your own "real" Mt 7 Psychosis then and stop moanin
[Reply]
